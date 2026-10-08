Ireland’s top-funded tech companies in H1 2026

Ireland’s tech ecosystem recorded around €630 million in
funding in
H1 2026, placing the country among Europe’s top 10 by total tech
funding raised during the first half of the year. Capital was highly
concentrated at the top, with the five largest rounds accounting for nearly
three-quarters of the total.
The largest transaction was Wayflyer’s €212 million debt
financing, aimed at increasing its funding capacity for small and medium-sized
businesses.
Fintech and medical and healthcare companies were
particularly prominent, each attracting more than €110 million across multiple
deals. Other sizeable rounds went to companies working in quantum computing,
food delivery, cybersecurity and energy, indicating that capital reached a
relatively broad range of technologies despite the concentration among the
largest deals.
Later-stage companies attracted a substantial share of
investment. Series C rounds alone brought in almost €157 million, while Series
A and Series B activity also contributed significantly to the total. At the
same time, funding activity included a relatively long tail of seed, pre-seed
and smaller rounds, particularly across software, fintech and AI.
Overall, H1 2026 points to an Irish tech ecosystem combining
larger growth-stage financings with continued early-stage activity. However,
the distribution of capital remained uneven, with a small number of more mature
companies accounting for most of the money raised.
For further insights into funding trends across the European
technology ecosystem, check out Tech.eu's
Funding Explorer, free and open to
everyone.
Here are the companies that raised the most in H1 2026.
1
Wayflyer
Amount raised in H1 2026: $250M
Wayflyer is a fintech providing working capital to growing businesses.
Its technology analyses business performance and connected data to assess risk and provide tailored financing, with products serving e-commerce companies, retailers, software and service businesses, among others.
Founded in 2019, Wayflyer has expanded internationally and operates across multiple markets, including the US, UK, Ireland and Australia. Wayflyer
In H1 2026, Wayflyer secured $250 million through a credit facility that will be deployed to increase its funding capacity for small and medium-sized businesses.
2
Fonoa
Amount raised in H1 2026: $110M
Fonoa is a tax technology company developing an AI-powered tax operating system for global businesses. Its platform covers indirect tax processes including tax ID validation, real-time tax determination, e-invoicing, returns and reporting.
The company aims to bring these functions into a shared infrastructure rather than requiring businesses to manage separate tax systems.
Fonoa raised $110 million in Series C funding in H1 2026 to expand its platform across the indirect tax lifecycle, further develop the acquired Indirect Tax Edge platform and integrate it with Fonoa’s infrastructure and AI layer.
3
Neurent Medical
Amount raised in H1 2026: €62.5M
Galway-based Neurent Medical develops medical technology for chronic inflammatory sino-nasal conditions.
Its NEUROMARK System is a minimally invasive treatment for chronic rhinitis that uses impedance-controlled radiofrequency technology to target overactive posterior nasal nerves associated with symptoms such as congestion and runny nose.
The technology provides real-time feedback during treatment to support clinicians in delivering the procedure.
Neurent Medical closed a €62.5 million Series C in H1 2026 to support commercial expansion, broaden clinical evidence and advance its product and indication pipeline.
4
Equal1
Amount raised in H1 2026: $60M
Equal1 is a quantum semiconductor company developing silicon-based quantum computing technology.
Its approach integrates quantum components onto silicon chips manufactured using established semiconductor processes. The company’s Bell-1 system is a rack-mounted quantum server designed for standard data centre environments, while its technology is intended to integrate quantum computing with existing high-performance computing infrastructure. EU-Startups
Equal1 raised $60 million in H1 2026 to deploy Bell-1 across HPC centres, scale its on-chip qubit technology, expand manufacturing partnerships and grow its team.
5
Manna
Amount raised in H1 2026: $50M
Manna is a drone delivery company developing autonomous aerial delivery services for food, groceries, medicines and other goods.
Its electric drones are used for last-mile deliveries, with orders placed through Manna and partner platforms. The company develops and operates the technology and infrastructure behind its delivery network.
In H1 2026, Manna secured a $50 million Series B, bringing its total funding to $110 million. The capital is intended to scale its autonomous drone delivery network across the US and Europe, including the expansion of its operational footprint.
6
Aerska
Amount raised in H1 2026: $39M
Aerska is a biotech developing RNA medicines for neurological diseases. Its approach combines RNA interference (RNAi) with technologies designed to transport therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier following systemic administration.
The company is developing an antibody-oligonucleotide conjugate platform intended to deliver RNA medicines selectively to the brain and silence genes associated with neurological conditions.
Aerska raised $39 million in Series A funding in H1 2026 to advance its platform for systemically delivered RNA medicines targeting diseases of the brain.
7
Evervault
Amount raised in H1 2026: $25M
Evervault develops infrastructure for encrypting and managing sensitive data.
Its developer-focused platform enables companies to collect, store, process and transfer sensitive information while keeping it encrypted and limiting exposure of plaintext data within their infrastructure.
Evervault’s technology is used across areas including card payments, where it combines encryption with payment authentication, tokenisation and data orchestration.
In H1 2026, Evervault secured $25 million in Series B funding to expand its encryption infrastructure, develop its products and grow its engineering and product teams.
8
Solidroad
Amount raised in H1 2026: $25M
Solidroad is an AI platform for customer experience teams that evaluates interactions involving both human and AI agents.
Its technology analyses customer conversations at scale to automate quality assurance, identify risks and skills gaps, and generate insights on agent performance.
The platform also creates personalised AI-powered training simulations based on areas where agents need improvement.
Solidroad raised $25 million in Series A funding in H1 2026 to expand its teams in San Francisco and Dublin and further develop its customer support quality assurance platform.
9
Luminate Medical
Amount raised in H1 2026: $21M
Luminate Medical is a medtech company developing technologies and services aimed at improving cancer treatment and reducing treatment-related side effects.
Its pipeline includes wearable devices designed to prevent chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and hair loss, as well as technologies intended to support cancer treatment outside traditional clinical settings.
Luminate Medical raised $21 million in an expanded Series A in H1 2026 to support the development and clinical evaluation of its cancer care technologies.
10
GridBeyond
Amount raised in H1 2026: €12M
GridBeyond is an energy technology company developing an AI-powered platform for managing distributed and flexible energy resources.
Its technology connects assets including battery storage, renewable generation and industrial loads, using AI and machine learning to optimise their operation and participation in electricity markets. The platform combines on-site hardware with cloud-based software for real-time monitoring and control of energy assets.
GridBeyond received a €12 million equity investment in H1 2026, with Samsung Ventures joining its shareholder base.
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