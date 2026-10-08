Ireland’s top-funded tech companies in H1 2026

Ireland’s tech ecosystem recorded around €630 million in funding in H1 2026, placing the country among Europe’s top 10 by total tech funding raised during the first half of the year. Capital was highly concentrated at the top, with the five largest rounds accounting for nearly three-quarters of the total.

The largest transaction was Wayflyer’s €212 million debt financing, aimed at increasing its funding capacity for small and medium-sized businesses.

Fintech and medical and healthcare companies were particularly prominent, each attracting more than €110 million across multiple deals. Other sizeable rounds went to companies working in quantum computing, food delivery, cybersecurity and energy, indicating that capital reached a relatively broad range of technologies despite the concentration among the largest deals.

Later-stage companies attracted a substantial share of investment. Series C rounds alone brought in almost €157 million, while Series A and Series B activity also contributed significantly to the total. At the same time, funding activity included a relatively long tail of seed, pre-seed and smaller rounds, particularly across software, fintech and AI.

Overall, H1 2026 points to an Irish tech ecosystem combining larger growth-stage financings with continued early-stage activity. However, the distribution of capital remained uneven, with a small number of more mature companies accounting for most of the money raised.

For further insights into funding trends across the European technology ecosystem, check out Tech.eu's Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone.

Here are the companies that raised the most in H1 2026.