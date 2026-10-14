Nvidia to invest in four French startups, makes $250M UK compute donation

Nvidia is investing in four French startups, as well as making a $250m compute donation to UK AI safety and research, as it looks to underscore its commitment to the European tech ecosystem. Nvidia is making new investments in French healthtech Doctolib, AI startup Entalpic, robotics startup Genesis AI and enterprise software company Pigment.

It follows just weeks after Nvidia agreed to buy France-founded artificial intelligence platform Hugging Face in a deal valued at about $12.9bn, one of the AI chipmaker's biggest acquisitions.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who visited France as part of a European tour, said the new investments were intended to “kickstart the artificial intelligence revolution in Europe.”

Nvidia did not disclose the size of its investments, but according to Les Echos they are minority stakes.

Genesis AI said: "We are excited that Nvidia is a strategic investor in Genesis AI.”

Nvidia has previously invested in French startups including Alice&Bob, Gradium and Scintil Photonics. Separately, Nvidia says it’s making a compute donation valued at $250 million over five years to support UK agentic safety and security research.

It said the investment will support the wider UK research community, with a proportion of the commitment supporting SOFAIR (Science of Fundamental AI Research Lab) at UCL, BOLD at University of Oxford, and Imperial College London.