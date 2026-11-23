London-based fintech startup Acorda, which helps payment providers detect and prevent scams, has raised £1.8 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Concept Ventures, with participation from NFG Ventures and angel investors with experience at Monzo, Revolut, Coinbase and OakNorth Bank.

Founded in October 2026 by former Monzo scam prevention team members Jhamat Mahbubani, Sam Kelsey and Robert Parrish, Acorda is developing a platform that enables payment providers to share risk information and identify potential scams before transactions take place.

During three years at Monzo, the founders developed machine learning models that helped prevent millions of pounds in scam losses. They also identified a key limitation in fraud prevention: the lack of information about payment recipients.

While banks have detailed knowledge of their own customers, they often have limited visibility into the individuals or businesses receiving payments. This makes it difficult to distinguish legitimate transactions from fraudulent ones, particularly when customers are manipulated into transferring money to scammers. The challenge is becoming increasingly significant as scams grow more sophisticated, partly driven by advances in AI.

Acorda aims to address this information gap by enabling payment providers to exchange risk signals across both sides of a transaction. Through a single integration, the platform allows banks, cryptocurrency exchanges and other payment providers to access additional information to assess potential fraud without establishing separate connections with each institution.

Jhamat Mahbubani, co-founder and CEO of Acorda, commented:

Banks have talented engineers and data scientists who are motivated to stop scams, but are missing the data they need. We want to provide better data in a way that they genuinely love to use.

Acorda is already conducting trials with three major global payment companies to demonstrate how access to shared risk information can improve scam prevention.

The company will use the new funding to validate its technology and demonstrate results with these initial partners before expanding to additional payment providers.