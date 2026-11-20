Paul Graham, the Y Combinator co-founder, said the two young Irish entrepreneurs reminded him of Patrick and John Collison, the Irish brothers who founded and run the $160bn payment giant Stripe.

Ryan Morrissey and Bence Redmond, the co-founders of AI startup Hoplite, might not be brothers but, like the Collison brothers, are Irish, have ties to Limerick, and attended Y Combinator.

During their time at Y Combinator, Morrissey says they biked all over San Francisco to set users up for their startup, over 240 rides, a tactic Graham called the “Collison installation”.

Morrissey met Redmond at the University of Limerick and dropped out at 19, before the pair joined YC’s summer 2026 batch. Morrissey even interned at Stripe.

Morrissey says: “I first met John as an intern at Stripe, and Paul Graham later reconnected us during YC. John’s most valuable advice was to focus on startups rather than chase large enterprise contracts too early, and to back the companies that haven’t hit hyperscale yet but have the potential to.”

Now, the Collisons are leading a $5.5m funding round in Hoplite, with John Collison saying Hoplite is at the forefront of changes to software development.

The investment round also includes Relational Capital, Upside Ventures, Y Combinator, Graham and Fin co-founder Des Traynor.

Hoplite, founded in 2026 and based in San Francisco and Dublin, is a startup that is trying to make it easier for software teams to run several AI coding agents at once. Running agents like Claude Code or Codex on a laptop can mean juggling separate copies of the codebase, managing development environments and keeping the machine on while they work.

Hoplite’s tech allows software teams to run multiple AI coding agents in the cloud. Developers connect their GitHub repository and bring settings from tools such as Claude Code or Cursor. Each agent gets its own workspace, where it can edit code.

Morrissey, CEO, said: “The models are good enough. What's missing is the infrastructure around them - the setup, the machine. “The most interesting software in the world is increasingly built by very small teams and their agents. We now give them the same leverage large companies have. We built the version that just works."

John Collison said: "AI is completely changing how software development is happening, and Ryan and Bence are at the forefront of that change.”