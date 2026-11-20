OakNorth, the UK SME lender, has won a US banking licence, it said today, allowing it to offer services beyond lending including checking and savings accounts to businesses in the US, which now accounts for 40 per cent of its lending business.

The digital bank, which is backed by Japanese investor SoftBank and GIC, the Singaporean state fund, said it’s the first foreign digital bank to secure a US banking licence, after winning regulatory approval from the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

OakNorth applied for US regulatory approval through its acquisition of Community Unity Bank, an FDIC-insured lender in Michigan, which it acquired in 2025.

Earlier this year, the Federal Reserve told OakNorth to move its domicile from Jersey to the UK to clear its purchase of Community Unity Bank.

The UK challenger bank, which launched in the UK in 2015 and has lent over $24bn, first entered the US market in 2023 and has provided $3.5bn in lending to American businesses.

In the US, the bank supports established and entrepreneur-led businesses typically generating $5m–$100m in annual revenues, typically providing financing ranging from $5m to $50m.

It says this market faces challenges in accessing financing. OakNorth says the US licence will allow it to offer a wider range of services beyond lending, including checking and savings accounts, and payments.

Fintech Wise and European challenger bank Bunq have this year been rebuffed in their efforts to land US banking licences, while Revolut has secured conditional approval for a US banking licence from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency but is still waiting for regulatory approval from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Federal Reserve.

Rishi Khosla, CEO and Co-founder of OakNorth, said: “The US is home to some of the world's most ambitious entrepreneurs, yet too many businesses in the lower mid-market remain underserved by traditional community/regional banks. These businesses are vital to the American economy, creating jobs, driving investment and supporting growth in communities across the country.

“Securing a US National Banking Charter now enables us to support more of their banking needs, helping them focus on what they do best – building successful businesses."