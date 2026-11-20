This week, we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €6 billion and over 4 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

This week, I've gone straight from the scale and intensity of Slush in Helsinki to Yerevan, Armenia, where a much different startup ecosystem is taking shape. It's an interesting contrast. While conversations at Slush centred on scaling European tech companies, unlocking institutional capital and removing regulatory barriers, Armenia is focused on building the foundations of a globally competitive startup ecosystem where previously diaspora has been its main competitive advantage.

AI is a common thread, but the conversations are markedly different — from infrastructure, commercialisation and technological sovereignty in Helsinki to the opportunities AI presents for smaller ecosystems to compete on the global stage. Despite their different stages of maturity, both face familiar challenges: retaining talent, accessing capital, commercialising technical expertise and building internationally successful companies without founders feeling compelled to relocate.

Stay tuned for lots of stories.

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❗ Want to explore the data in more detail? The free, open-access Tech.eu Funding Explorer offers deeper insights into funding rounds, investor activity, company profiles and market trends.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 Sequoia and Greenoaks lead massive $5B Series C funding round in Isomorphic Labs

🇫🇷 Genesis AI received $500M in investment at a valuation of $3.5B

🇧🇬 Goldman Sachs leads $280M funding round in Payhawk

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇬🇧 Swiss neurotech Indivi acquires Cogitat to advance AI-powered brain monitoring

🇩🇪 Green Mobility Holding (GMH) is acquiring Deutsche Dienstrad

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💵 Plural doubles its firepower with €1B fund to help frontier founders build Europe's first trillion-dollar tech company

💸 adesso Ventures secures €26M in first close of its second fund, opening to external investors

💰 Trouva co-founder Mandeep Singh joins Tapestry VC as General Partner

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇪🇺 EU–INC calls on von der Leyen to withdraw and re-table EU Inc proposal

🇪🇺 €100B in company value, one shared ambition: European tech leaders demand political reform at Slush

🤖 Visage Technologies launches €3.1M EU-backed project to develop adaptive training technology

💰 Investment in European startups surges to $81BN, but Europe faces challenges, says Atomico

📡 Recommended reads and listens

💡 From Wi-Fi challenger to NATO defence technology: Oledcomm's Li-Fi revival

🤖 From Munich to Singapore: Building the next generation of global deeptech companies

🪖 Hacking the future of defence: Inside Singapore's deeptech ecosystem

🚵 Inside Glovo's Startup Campus: Building the next generation of European founders





🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇬🇧 Perry AI secures $2.2M to automate legal work across private capital

🇮🇹 Children's medical history in a single app: Palm Health closes €1.25M round

🇧🇪 NABU secures €1.1M to bring AI automation to financial compliance

🇧🇪 Noah raises €800,000 to help companies unlock their AI potential

🇸🇪 Wallenberg Investments takes minority stake in Algoryx