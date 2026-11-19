EU–INC and Startups for Europe are calling on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to withdraw and re-table the original EU Inc proposal, warning that compromises made by EU Member States threaten to undermine one of Europe’s most important economic reforms for startups and scaleups.

The announcement comes as Europe’s leading policymakers, founders and investors gather at Slush in Helsinki to discuss the state of EU Inc. After two years of campaigning for a single European company standard, EU–INC and Startups for Europe remain strong supporters of the European Commission’s original proposal.

The Commission delivered a solid framework that could finally give European founders a genuine alternative to incorporating in Delaware, and allow companies to start and scale under one common European standard.

But the Council’s negotiating mandate of 19 October has weakened or removed some of the very provisions that would make EU Inc a true European standard:

Free choice of registration – Weakened: Founders can choose where to incorporate, but national authorities have more room to challenge that choice in certain circumstances, creating legal uncertainty.

– Weakened: Founders can choose where to incorporate, but national authorities have more room to challenge that choice in certain circumstances, creating legal uncertainty. Employee stock options – Restricted: The scheme stops at 750 employees or €150 million in turnover, excluding successful scale-ups where ESOPs are most valuable.

– Restricted: The scheme stops at 750 employees or €150 million in turnover, excluding successful scale-ups where ESOPs are most valuable. Central EU register – Removed: The 27 national registers remain, preserving the fragmentation EU Inc was meant to overcome.

– Removed: The 27 national registers remain, preserving the fragmentation EU Inc was meant to overcome. Simplified insolvency – Removed: Different insolvency rules across Member States make winding down a company harder, costlier and less predictable for investors.

The demand for a single European company standard is clear.

In September, President von der Leyen warned against turning EU Inc from a speedboat into a heavy tanker. EU–INC and Startups for Europe say that warning is now becoming true.

The organisations judge EU Inc by one simple test: Would a founder choose it over a Delaware C-Corp?

The Commission's original proposal passes that test.

The Council's mandate does not.

EU–INC and Startups for Europe warn that proceeding directly to final negotiations, known as trilogues, risks further compromises rather than restoring the provisions already lost. If the proposal continues on its current course, Europe risks adopting an EU Inc that founders won't use.

Andreas Klinger, Co-Initiator of EU–INC and investor, warns that the consequences go far beyond the regulation itself:

“Founders don't need a European regulation that delivers on paper but fails in practice.

They need a company structure that makes it easier to build, raise capital and scale across Europe. The Commission's original proposal delivers that. But if we strip away the things that make it work, founders will simply incorporate elsewhere. We have one chance to get EU Inc right, and we can’t waste it.

We risk more than Europe's competitiveness. We risk losing the trust of an entire generation of founders who still believe they can build global companies in Europe.”

A call to Member States to change course – and get EU Inc right

EU–INC and Startups for Europe are asking the Commission to withdraw, negotiate, and re-table its original proposal. Not to abandon EU Inc, but to give it the time and chance to succeed.

The call follows a joint letter to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in which both organisations reaffirm their strong support for the Commission's original proposal and call for Member States to reconsider their positions.

For Simon Schaefer, President of Startups for Europe and Co-Initiator EU-INC, the responsibility now lies with Member States to put Europe's collective interests ahead of national compromises:

“A truly European company standard requires Member States to look beyond their national interests. We cannot spend years negotiating one of Europe's most important competitiveness reforms only to end up with another patchwork of national rules.

This is an opportunity for Member States to reconsider their positions and make sure EU Inc delivers on its original promise.”

Backed by more than 26,000 EU–INC co-signatories, the campaign remains committed to its original mission: One Europe. One Standard. One that founders can actually use.