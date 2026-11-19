More than 35 European tech founders and business leaders issued a joint declaration at Slush 2026, calling for three fundamental shifts in European technology policy to strengthen the continent's global competitiveness. Representing more than €100 billion in company value and 115,000 jobs, the signatories pledged their long-term commitment to building and scaling technology companies in Europe.

“We share one conviction: Europe can lead the next era of technology, and we want to make it happen.”

The declaration challenges the prevailing narrative of European decline, pointing to the continent's scientific excellence, private wealth and strengths in advanced manufacturing, energy, aerospace, robotics, quantum, climate technology and AI. The EU accounts for around 22 per cent of global scientific publications, compared with 17 per cent for the US, according to the declaration. Yet Europe has struggled to translate these strengths into global technology leadership.

“Europe was never short of talent, technology or capital. It was short of the political determination and the boldness to put them to work.”

The signatories identify three political priorities to address this imbalance.

Mobilising European capital to fund technology growth

The declaration argues that Europe's investment challenges stem not from a shortage of capital but from how it is allocated. European households alone hold more than €12 trillion in savings, alongside substantial pools of capital managed by pension funds and institutional investors.

However, much of this wealth finances innovation and infrastructure overseas, while European technology companies struggle to secure large growth rounds domestically.

“Europe funds the earliest, riskiest phase of deep tech and research-backed innovation – and then foreign capital steps in and captures the growth. This must end.”

The signatories call for the accelerated implementation of the Savings and Investments Union, alongside investment in critical technology infrastructure, including access to frontier AI and greater European compute capacity.

“European savings should finance European innovation, and European citizens should participate in the wealth it creates.”

Completing the Single Market through EU Inc

Despite the scale of Europe's Single Market, founders continue to face fragmented corporate, tax and employment rules when expanding across member states.

The declaration identifies EU Inc, an optional, digital-first European company structure, as a critical first step towards removing these barriers. It would enable founders to incorporate once and operate across member states without establishing separate local entities, while harmonising employee share options and investment processes.

“A startup founded in Paris, Berlin, Warsaw or Milan should be able to hire, raise capital, sell and scale across the continent as easily as an American company expands across the United States.”

The signatories also advocate for deeper integration of European capital markets, including the creation of a pan-European stock exchange.

“The objective is one market, one rulebook and one launchpad for global companies.”

Simplifying regulation while protecting competition

The declaration takes a dual approach to regulation, calling for reduced administrative burdens alongside stronger enforcement of competition rules. It argues that excessive regulation and the abuse of market power by dominant technology platforms are both significant barriers to European innovation.

“The re-establishment of fair digital competition and smart simplification are not opposing agendas but two sides of the same coin.”

The signatories call for policymakers to prioritise reducing red tape, particularly in fast-moving sectors such as AI, while enforcing the Digital Markets Act (DMA) to prevent dominant platforms from restricting access to critical digital markets. They argue that fair competition could enable European companies that are already competitive under existing conditions to emerge as global leaders.

European founders pledge to double down on Europe

The declaration concludes with a commitment to work with the European Commission and national governments to translate these priorities into policy. The signatories frame technological leadership as fundamental not only to economic prosperity but also to democratic resilience and political independence.

“We bring the experience of those building Europe’s technological sovereignty and competitiveness every day, and we are prepared to double down on Europe. We call on Europe’s political leaders to match this ambition.”



Signatories to the joint declaration:

Guillaume Clément – CEO, Dailymotion

Daniel Ek – Founder, Prima Materia

John Elkann – CEO, Exor

Robert Gentz – Co-founder & Co-CEO, Zalando

Jan Goetz – Co-founder & CEO, IQM

Mariusz Gralewski – CEO & Founder, Docplanner

Stef van Grieken – Co-founder & CEO, Cradle

Vincent Huguet – Co-founder & CEO, Malt

Mario Kohle – Founder & CEO, Enpal

Marcin Kuśmierz – CEO, Allegro

Frédéric Mazzella – Founder & President, BlaBlaCar; Co-founder & President, Dift

Thomas Métivier – CEO, Cdiscount

Jan Oberhauser – Founder & CEO, n8n

Tomas Okmanas – Co-founder & Co-CEO, Nord Security

Anton Osika – Co-founder & CEO, Lovable

Niklas Östberg – Co-founder & CEO, Delivery Hero

Martin Ott – CEO, Taxfix

Ilkka Paananen – Co-founder & CEO, Supercell

Tomasz Pawliszyn – CEO, AirHelp

Marco Pescarmona – Chairman, Multiply Group

Oscar Pierre – CEO & Co-founder, Glovo

Thomas Plantenga – CEO, Vinted

Alexandre Prot – Co-founder & CEO, Qonto

Johannes Reck – Co-founder & CEO, GetYourGuide

Hanno Renner – Co-founder & CEO, Personio

Jean-Charles Samuelian-Werve – Co-founder & CEO, Alan

Christian Schmalzl – CEO, The Stepstone Group

Lennard Schmidt – Co-founder & Co-CEO, Langdock

André Schwämmlein – Co-founder & CEO, Flix

Florian Seibel – Co-founder & Co-CEO, Quantum Systems

Naren Shaam – Founder & CEO, Omio Group

Armand Thiberge – Founder & CEO, Brevo

Johannes Thomas – CEO, trivago

Gerhard Trautmann – Co-founder & CEO, Atolls

Markus Villig – Founder & CEO, Bolt

Arthur Waller – CEO, Pennylane

Andy Yen – Founder & CEO, Proton

Niklas Zennström – CEO, Atomico; Co-founder, Skype

"Europe should be the best place in the world to start and build a global-scale tech company"

Ilkka Paananen, CEO & Co-Founder of Supercell, said:



"I'm incredibly optimistic about Europe's potential, and I especially believe in the new generation of young founders building companies here. A great growth company takes both world-class talent and capital. Europe has both, but policymakers need to back them the way they deserve to unlock their full potential.

Europe should be the best place in the world to start and build a global-scale tech company. We can be, if we really want to."

Signatory Naren Shaam, Omio Group’s Founder and CEO, shared:

“Europe has the talent to build global tech leaders. Now policymakers need to make scaling easier: more European growth capital, a single market that works in practice, and simpler tech rules alongside firm competition enforcement.



We chose to build in Europe. Europe should make it easier for companies like ours to grow globally.”

Johannes Reck, co-founder & CEO of GetYourGuide, said:

“Europe has everything it needs to win. The talent is here, the ambition is here, the capital is here. But we need to further reduce red tape around regulation that makes it unnecessarily hard for certain services to develop here in the EU. At the same time, policies that promote fair competition, like the DMA, are tools that should be used without fear or favour.