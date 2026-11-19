The investment unit of the Wallenberg family, one of Sweden’s most prominent financial dynasties, has taken a minority stake in Swedish deeptech company Algoryx, the company said today. Wallenberg Investments has taken an undisclosed minority shareholding in Algoryx, the company said.

Algoryx develops software that simulates how robots and heavy machinery behave in the real world, generating synthetic data to train the AI that controls autonomous machines.

Algoryx has built technology for physics simulation and software tools for machine manufacturers, robotics companies, industrial customers and space projects across Europe, North America and Asia.

It was founded in 2007 as a spin-off from Sweden’s Umeå University.

The new funds will be used to expand its team, increase compute capacity, and speed up AI research and the development of its next-generation product platform. Algoryx’s founders and employees remain the majority owners of the company.

Alex Basu, Head of Ventures at Wallenberg Investments. “Algoryx combines deep expertise in physics simulation with close industrial relationships. The investment therefore fits squarely within our focus on backing technology leaders to drive industrial renewal and competitiveness in Europe.”