Ghent-based regtech startup NABU, which uses AI agents to automate customer due diligence (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) checks for regulated businesses, has raised €1.1 million in funding from a group of business angels, including former CCV owner Enny van de Velden.

Founded in 2025 by Karel-Lodewyck Lefere (CEO), Bart Vermeulen (CRO) and Koen Handekyn (CTO), NABU develops a platform designed to simplify compliance processes for banks, payment companies, investment funds and other regulated organisations.

Customer onboarding and regulatory compliance often involve extensive documentation, manual verification and lengthy approval processes. Businesses must collect and review identity documents, company records and financial information, while maintaining ongoing monitoring to meet regulatory requirements. These processes can be costly and time-consuming, particularly as regulatory scrutiny increases across Europe.

NABU aims to address these challenges by automating much of the customer verification process. Its platform retrieves information directly from official company registers and databases, including Dun & Bradstreet, automatically prepares customer files and requests only the additional documents needed to complete verification.

Much of that data already exists. It’s in national company registers, in public sources or on your electronic ID. And yet customers still have to supply everything themselves. On top of that, sensitive documents are often still exchanged by email. That’s outdated and unsafe, and that’s exactly what we want to change,

explains Karel-Lodewyck Lefere, co-founder and CEO of NABU.

The platform uses AI to analyse information from multiple sources, including public registers, websites and social media, generating risk profiles and recommendations for compliance teams. It also continuously monitors customer files for changes and automates parts of the mandatory reporting process for financial regulators and tax authorities.

According to the company, the technology can automate up to 90 per cent of customer due diligence tasks, reducing manual work while keeping final decisions in the hands of employees and making compliance more accessible to smaller organisations.

Lefere highlighted the potential for faster customer verification, pointing to an example of an elderly investor who completed the onboarding process with an investment fund in just 10 minutes. With up to 100,000 companies across Europe required to comply with these regulations, he sees significant demand for more efficient compliance solutions.

With the new funding, NABU plans to further develop its platform and expand into additional regulated sectors, including insurance, legal services and payments. The company is also beginning its expansion into the Netherlands and Luxembourg, with plans to extend its presence across the European Union.