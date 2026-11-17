Healthtech company Treat has raised a €3 million pre-seed round led by early Lovable backer byFounders and Supercell founder Ilkka Paananen’s Illusian.

Treat connects patients in minutes with doctors who are already briefed on their medical background, eliminating unnecessary appointments and misaligned incentives in private care.

Why private healthcare profits from inefficiency

Private healthcare is built on volume: clinics profit from the number of appointments and follow-ups. The system leaves doctors with no time to review medical histories and patients caught in diagnostic ping-pong. Treat rethinks this model.

By using smart intake to structure symptoms and giving doctors the space to review relevant history before the call, most cases are resolved in a single digital consultation, and the rest are routed directly to the right specialist.

Treat is co-founded by former Swappie CEO Sami Marttinen, medical doctor Antti Mauno and fintech engineering lead Onni Wahlberg,

“Three years ago, my wife had to go through nine repeat doctor visits in private care before receiving a diagnosis. All the necessary information existed, but nobody had the incentive to connect the dots," says Sami Marttinen, CEO of Treat.

"The problem isn't the doctors. It's an economic model that rewards repeat visits over efficient resolution. Treat makes zero revenue from lab tests, clinic visits, or referrals.

Our only incentive is solving the patient's issue on the spot.”

AI for intake, humans for medicine

Treat applies AI strictly to eliminate administrative drag. Patients describe symptoms in their own words, and an adaptive intake tool gathers relevant context into an organised brief. No patient records or identifiable data touch public LLMs, and licensed physicians retain exclusive access to medical history and make all clinical decisions.

“Private healthcare across the globe is bogged down by fragmented systems and mismatched incentives,” says Sara Rywe, General Partner at byFounders.

“Treat fixes this at the root. By stripping away billable runarounds and aligning technology directly with clinical workflows, the team behind Treat is building a new benchmark for primary care.”

Treat is offered to employees through their employers, complementing existing private health insurance and occupational healthcare. The service gives employees effortless access to a doctor who is already briefed on their situation, while cutting out unnecessary visits and protecting employers from runaway healthcare costs.



