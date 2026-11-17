Mandeep Singh, Trouva co-founder and early AI and deeptech investor, has joined Tapestry VC as a General Partner as the firm deploys its $80m Fund III. He joins partners Patrick Murphy and Audrey Miller, working across London and San Francisco.



A Cambridge-trained physicist, Singh co-founded Trouva in 2013 with backing from Index Ventures and LocalGlobe, an early adopter of data science and machine learning in London. He led the company as CEO until 2020, ahead of its 2022 sale.



äAn early backer of recent unicorns Fractile (last valued at 6.5bn), CuspAI (2.6bn), Fundamental (1bn+ exit to SAP), Galileo AI (Google) and Convergence AI (Salesforce).

His investments also include Conduct, Machenta Robotics, White Circle, Callosum, Lio, incident.io and Cursive AI, with several of his early bets subsequently attracting backing from leading US firms including Benchmark, Kleiner Perkins, Founders Fund and Lux Capital.



Singh has been a scout for US venture firms including a16z and Accel; he is an Entrepreneur in Residence at the University of Cambridge; and previously served on the global board of Amnesty International.



Mandeep Singh, Partner at Tapestry VC, said:



“Europe doesn't lack talent. What it needs more of is investors who have built companies themselves and can go deep on the technology. I have the battle scars, and I've seen firsthand how founders who have done it once can go bigger and better the second time.



Tapestry VC backs them early before everyone else catches on, and joining Patrick and Audrey means I can now do that with cheques big enough to make a real difference.”



Launched in July 2026, Tapestry VC's $80m Fund III marks a significant step up from its previous $30m funds. The firm backs repeat founders at pre-seed and seed, often years before they launch their next company. It backed Fin AI before its $3.6bn acquisition by Salesforce in June 2026, and exited its pre-pandemic seed investment in Hopin at a $5.5bn valuation.



Audrey Miller, Partner at Tapestry VC, said:



“For years I've watched Mandeep turn up on the cap tables of Europe's most exciting companies before anyone else noticed them. Founders trust him because he's been in their position, and his investment record speaks for itself.

He's exactly the partner we want as we build Tapestry VC for the long term.”



Patrick Murphy, Partner and founder of Tapestry VC, said:

