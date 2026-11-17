Demis Hassabis’'s Isomorphic Labs has raised a massive $5bn Series C funding round, just six months after raising $2.1bn in a Series B funding, as it looks to leverage AI to power a new generation of medicines.

The new funding round was co-led by California-based VCs Greenoaks and Sequoia, with Andreessen Horowitz, Thrive Capital, Alphabet, Alphabet’s GV and CapitalG, Temasek, and the Sovereign AI fund also participating.

Founded by Hassabis, London-headquartered Isomorphic was spun out of Google DeepMind and focuses on leveraging AI to help drug discovery.

Isomorphic is built on software that DeepMind developed, including its Nobel Prize-winning AlphaFold, which predicts protein structures.

Isomorphic is researching treatments for cancer and immune disorders. Isomorphic is scaling its proprietary drug design engine (IsoDDE) and therapeutic candidate pipeline designed with AI to deliver the next generation of medicines.

It says it will continue to advance IsoDDE as well as expand deeper into new biology with highly advanced AI models. To deliver new classes of therapeutics, Isomorphic is creating a partner ecosystem to advance the understanding of mechanistic disease biology, it says.

It says it will use the funds to support AI advancement and clinical development infrastructure as it advances its drug candidates to clinical trials.

Hassabis, founder and CEO of Isomorphic Labs, said: "When we founded Isomorphic, our conviction was that biology could be understood and modelled at the most fundamental molecular level and radically accelerated through AI.

"Our drug design engines are generating molecules with unprecedented precision and speed. This round enables us to accelerate our progress: building foundational biology models, deepening our systemic disease understanding, and driving our first therapeutic programs towards clinical trials to deliver tangible impact for patients."

Max Jaderberg, president of Isomorphic Labs, said: “Every week we are making repeatable scientific advancements enabled by our models. These translate directly into better molecular profiles with the potential to be new medicines and unlock some of the hardest problems in drug discovery.

"Our interdisciplinary teams combine world-leading machine learning researchers with top-class drug hunters and together they are routinely solving complex biological problems that have stalled traditional research for decades.

"We are translating our discoveries directly into potential life-changing medicines, built on the infrastructure we are establishing for the future of bioengineering with this investor backing."