Last week, we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €6 billion and over 4 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
📊 The top three industries that raised the most were healthtech (€4.6 billion), fintech (€493.4 million), and robotics (€461.6 million). At the country level, 🇬🇧 the UK took first place (€5 billion), followed by 🇫🇷 France (€596.7 million) and 🇧🇬 Bulgaria (€255.3 million).
❗ Be sure to check out the Tech.eu Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone, for deeper insights into funding data, investor activity, company profiles, and market trends. Now, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week.
Have a great week!
Funding deals by amount
- UK: Sequoia and Greenoaks lead massive $5B Series C funding round in Isomorphic Labs
- FRANCE: Genesis AI received $500M in investment at a valuation of $3.5B
- BULGARIA: Goldman Sachs leads $280M funding round in Payhawk
- UK: Model ML hits $1.5B valuation with $250M raise, just 18 months after emerging from stealth
- SPAIN: Stark Future has raised more than €150M at a €1.2B valuation
- UK: Boltz raises $110M Series A
- FRANCE: Synthesia and Datadog CEOs back AI startup Remanence in $30M funding round
- GERMANY: Dcubed raises €27.2M Series A+ to scale space deployment and power systems
- FINLAND: Intergrid secures €23.5M to power autonomous industrial energy operations
- DENMARK: Carlsberg spinout Traitomic raises €20M from Sofinnova to sell non-GM traits beyond barley
- NETHERLANDS: Gradyent lands €20M EIB loan to expand digital twin technology across Europe’s heating networks
- UK: Subdial raises $20M in Series B funding
- UK: AI law firm Alecto raises £15M seed barely a year after launch
- NETHERLANDS: Elysian Aircraft secures over €12M in equity and public funding to advance dual-use battery-electric aviation
- UK: Archer raises $10M to connect recruiters and job seekers with AI
- NETHERLANDS: Iconic raises $10M in seed funding
- UK: Edra receives $10M investment from EQT Ventures
- FRANCE: Brevo founder raises €7.7M for his anti-drone startup Stryx AI
- ITALY: Mosaico raises €7.5M in seed funding
- FRANCE: MountAIn raises €7.3M in seed funding
- SPAIN: Fermat raises $8M to bridge the gap between fashion designers and manufacturers
- IRELAND: Disseqt AI raises $8M from Gresham House to test and police enterprise AI agents
- SWEDEN: CloudBackend raises €6.6M in round led by Carl-Henric Svanberg’s family office
- TÜRKİYE: each::labs bags $7M to make generative media production faster and cheaper
- UK: HoriZn raises £5.3M in funding
- GERMANY: AI inference startup Daisytuner raises €6M seed
- SWITZERLAND: Smeetz closes €5.5M Series A2 and turns profitable
- GERMANY: Vetaion raises €5.7M to have control cabinets for robots built
- SPAIN: Valeria raises €5.5M to accelerate AI-powered payroll and HR automation
- GERMANY: Nomadic bags $6M to deploy self-charging drones that spot weak points in power grids
- IRELAND: AI startup founded by two Irish YC alumni, Hoplite, gets $5.5M backing from Stripe's Collison brothers
- SPAIN: Devengo raises €5M and adds Mutua Madrileña to its shareholders
- FRANCE: Qluster raises €4.7M to power the next generation of quantum computing
- UK: etiCloud secures £3.75m from NatWest including IP-backed loan
- UK: LATO secures $4.7M to automate customer and expert interviews with AI
- FRANCE: Previsia raises €3.8M to bring AI-powered risk prevention to businesses across Europe
- FINLAND: Backed by Supercell, Wolt and PlanGrid founders, Stoa lands €3.5M to bring AI to construction sites
- FINLAND: Treat secures €3M pre-seed to help patients get the right care in fewer consultations
- GERMANY: NeuralSat secured €2.9M pre-seed investment
- POLAND: Asynchronics lands $3.1M seed led by b2venture for spacecraft digital twins
- UK: Sqwish Labs raises $3M after beating OpenAI and Microsoft on decision benchmarks
- SWEDEN: Wilgot raises $3M in seed funding to help brands get recommended by AI
- BELGIUM: IntelliProve raises €2.7M to bring health monitoring from smartphones to humanoid robots
- GERMANY: RHISE AI raises €2.66M with backing from an early Google investor to build Europe’s personal AI
- GERMANY: MediPulse raises €2.6M in pre-seed investment round
- PORTUGAL: Wilco closes a €2.5M funding round led by Samaipata
- SWEDEN: Asgard Therapeutics receives €2.5M grant from EIC accelerator
- UK: Gotmoves raises £2M in funding
- UK: Perry AI secures $2.2M to automate legal work across private capital
- ITALY: Children's medical history in a single app: Palm Health closes €1.25M round
- SWEDEN: Will make AI agents and humans work together – Navis Mater raises €1.1M
- BELGIUM: NABU secures €1.1M to bring AI automation to financial compliance
- CZECH REPUBLIC: Ranketta raises €1M to track whether your products show up in ChatGPT
- BELGIUM: Noah raises €800,000 to help companies unlock their AI potential
- SPAIN: Grupo IRIS invests €750,000 in the launch of Blyn
- GERMANY: deepinvoice secures €700,000 investment
- SPAIN: HealthMate receives €325,000 from CDTI to develop a new conversational AI applied to health
- UK: Agreka Build lands £200,000 ahead of planned £1.2M round
- ITALY: LexDo.it raises €2.4M in total funding
- UK: Immersive Gamebox receives investment from Harlan Capital Partners
- AUSTRIA: Havio receives six-figure funding
- DENMARK: Bricks Performance raises new investment to accelerate talent development across the Nordics
- SWEDEN: Wallenberg Investments takes minority stake in Algoryx
- SWITZERLAND: Scrypt receives investment from Tether
- GERMANY: SpiraTec receives majority investment from Gimv
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