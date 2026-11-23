Last week, we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €6 billion and over 4 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📊 The top three industries that raised the most were healthtech (€4.6 billion), fintech (€493.4 million), and robotics (€461.6 million). At the country level, 🇬🇧 the UK took first place (€5 billion), followed by 🇫🇷 France (€596.7 million) and 🇧🇬 Bulgaria (€255.3 million).

❗ Be sure to check out the Tech.eu Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone, for deeper insights into funding data, investor activity, company profiles, and market trends. Now, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week.

Have a great week!

Funding deals by amount

UK: Sequoia and Greenoaks lead massive $5B Series C funding round in Isomorphic Labs

FRANCE: Genesis AI received $500M in investment at a valuation of $3.5B

BULGARIA: Goldman Sachs leads $280M funding round in Payhawk

UK: Model ML hits $1.5B valuation with $250M raise, just 18 months after emerging from stealth

SPAIN: Stark Future has raised more than €150M at a €1.2B valuation

UK: Boltz raises $110M Series A

FRANCE: Synthesia and Datadog CEOs back AI startup Remanence in $30M funding round

GERMANY: Dcubed raises €27.2M Series A+ to scale space deployment and power systems

FINLAND: Intergrid secures €23.5M to power autonomous industrial energy operations

DENMARK: Carlsberg spinout Traitomic raises €20M from Sofinnova to sell non-GM traits beyond barley

NETHERLANDS: Gradyent lands €20M EIB loan to expand digital twin technology across Europe’s heating networks

UK: Subdial raises $20M in Series B funding

UK: AI law firm Alecto raises £15M seed barely a year after launch

NETHERLANDS: Elysian Aircraft secures over €12M in equity and public funding to advance dual-use battery-electric aviation

UK: Archer raises $10M to connect recruiters and job seekers with AI

NETHERLANDS: Iconic raises $10M in seed funding

UK: Edra receives $10M investment from EQT Ventures

FRANCE: Brevo founder raises €7.7M for his anti-drone startup Stryx AI

ITALY: Mosaico raises €7.5M in seed funding

FRANCE: MountAIn raises €7.3M in seed funding

SPAIN: Fermat raises $8M to bridge the gap between fashion designers and manufacturers

IRELAND: Disseqt AI raises $8M from Gresham House to test and police enterprise AI agents

SWEDEN: CloudBackend raises €6.6M in round led by Carl-Henric Svanberg’s family office

TÜRKİYE: each::labs bags $7M to make generative media production faster and cheaper

UK: HoriZn raises £5.3M in funding

GERMANY: AI inference startup Daisytuner raises €6M seed

SWITZERLAND: Smeetz closes €5.5M Series A2 and turns profitable

GERMANY: Vetaion raises €5.7M to have control cabinets for robots built

SPAIN: Valeria raises €5.5M to accelerate AI-powered payroll and HR automation

GERMANY: Nomadic bags $6M to deploy self-charging drones that spot weak points in power grids

IRELAND: AI startup founded by two Irish YC alumni, Hoplite, gets $5.5M backing from Stripe's Collison brothers

SPAIN: Devengo raises €5M and adds Mutua Madrileña to its shareholders

FRANCE: Qluster raises €4.7M to power the next generation of quantum computing

UK: etiCloud secures £3.75m from NatWest including IP-backed loan

UK: LATO secures $4.7M to automate customer and expert interviews with AI

FRANCE: Previsia raises €3.8M to bring AI-powered risk prevention to businesses across Europe

FINLAND: Backed by Supercell, Wolt and PlanGrid founders, Stoa lands €3.5M to bring AI to construction sites

FINLAND: Treat secures €3M pre-seed to help patients get the right care in fewer consultations

GERMANY: NeuralSat secured €2.9M pre-seed investment

POLAND: Asynchronics lands $3.1M seed led by b2venture for spacecraft digital twins

UK: Sqwish Labs raises $3M after beating OpenAI and Microsoft on decision benchmarks

SWEDEN: Wilgot raises $3M in seed funding to help brands get recommended by AI

BELGIUM: IntelliProve raises €2.7M to bring health monitoring from smartphones to humanoid robots

GERMANY: RHISE AI raises €2.66M with backing from an early Google investor to build Europe’s personal AI

GERMANY: MediPulse raises €2.6M in pre-seed investment round

PORTUGAL: Wilco closes a €2.5M funding round led by Samaipata

SWEDEN: Asgard Therapeutics receives €2.5M grant from EIC accelerator

UK: Gotmoves raises £2M in funding

UK: Perry AI secures $2.2M to automate legal work across private capital

ITALY: Children's medical history in a single app: Palm Health closes €1.25M round

SWEDEN: Will make AI agents and humans work together – Navis Mater raises €1.1M

BELGIUM: NABU secures €1.1M to bring AI automation to financial compliance

CZECH REPUBLIC: Ranketta raises €1M to track whether your products show up in ChatGPT

BELGIUM: Noah raises €800,000 to help companies unlock their AI potential

SPAIN: Grupo IRIS invests €750,000 in the launch of Blyn

GERMANY: deepinvoice secures €700,000 investment

SPAIN: HealthMate receives €325,000 from CDTI to develop a new conversational AI applied to health

UK: Agreka Build lands £200,000 ahead of planned £1.2M round

ITALY: LexDo.it raises €2.4M in total funding

UK: Immersive Gamebox receives investment from Harlan Capital Partners

AUSTRIA: Havio receives six-figure funding

DENMARK: Bricks Performance raises new investment to accelerate talent development across the Nordics

SWEDEN: Wallenberg Investments takes minority stake in Algoryx

SWITZERLAND: Scrypt receives investment from Tether

GERMANY: SpiraTec receives majority investment from Gimv

Exits and M&A activity