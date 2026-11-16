Intergrid secures €23.5M to power autonomous industrial energy operations

Helsinki-based energy technology company Intergrid has announced €23.5 million in total funding to support its international expansion and further growth across Europe. The latest funding round was co-led by Kvanted and Tesi, with continued participation from existing investors True Ventures, Lifeline Ventures, and First Fellow Partners.

The total funding includes €2.7 million in support from Business Finland and an EU-guaranteed loan from Finnvera.

Founded in 2023, Intergrid develops Autopilot, a technology platform designed to autonomously manage industrial energy operations.

As industrial companies transition towards more complex energy systems, managing different energy sources, electricity costs, and market conditions requires increasingly sophisticated coordination. At the same time, advances in AI are creating opportunities to automate these processes and reduce the need for manual intervention.

Intergrid aims to address these challenges through its Autopilot platform, which continuously monitors industrial energy operations, identifies the most cost-effective energy sources, and automatically adjusts energy systems in real time. The technology also manages electricity trading across multiple energy and flexibility markets, helping industrial operators optimise energy use and reduce costs.

Our industrial customers are living through a dual transformation. On the one hand, the energy transition is making day-to-day operations more complex, and on the other, AI is making autonomous solutions for managing them possible for the first time. Customers no longer want more software tools to support manual work. They want a solution that delivers optimal results independently, 24/7,

said Olli Kangas, founder and CEO of Intergrid.

According to the company, its Autopilot typically reduces customers' energy costs by a double-digit percentage while also reducing manual workloads and emissions. The platform is already used at more than 100 industrial sites in Finland and elsewhere in Europe.

Intergrid primarily serves industries undergoing significant changes in energy management, including food production, district heating, and greenhouse horticulture.

The funding will support Intergrid's international expansion, with a focus on growing its operations across Europe and strengthening its position in autonomous industrial energy management.