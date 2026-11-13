Defencetech UFORCE raises $700M, EIC Scaling Club companies raise €4B, and healthtech leads investment in October

This week, we tracked more than 60 tech funding deals worth over €2.3 billion and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

This week we also launched our monthly report for October with the biggest fundraises, standout deals, and evolving tech trends.

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❗ Want to explore the data in more detail? The free, open-access Tech.eu Funding Explorer offers deeper insights into funding rounds, investor activity, company profiles and market trends.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 Defencetech UFORCE raises $700M Series A at $6B valuation

🇩🇪 SoftBank leads $500M funding round in Agile Robots

🇳🇱 Onodrim Industries hits $1.3B valuation with $300M Series A to strengthen European defence

EIC Scaling Club companies raise €4B, outpacing European deeptech peers

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇺🇦 Elomia Health acquires Earkick to expand AI mental wellbeing platform

🇨🇭 WeRoad acquires Swiss TravelTribe as it targets €70M in M&A-driven growth

🇫🇮 Peter Sarlin’s PostScriptum acquires majority stake in Brillian to accelerate global growth

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💸 LEA Ventures goes independent to turn Europe's industrial strength into startup success

💰 Mistral and n8n backer Redalpine closes $250M fund

💵 Too much research, too few startups: Noctua raises €15M to close Austria's deeptech gap

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇪🇺 European tech startups raise €6B in October as healthtech leads investment

🇺🇸 European scaleups score 86/100 for commercial strength but just 17/100 for US readiness

🇪🇺 European Commission unveils five measures to boost angel investment across Europe

🇪🇺 EIC Scaling Club companies raise €4B, outpacing European deeptech peers

📡 Recommended reads and listens

💰 “We need to be in San Francisco to win in Europe,” says Spotify and Lovable backer

🤖 The future of frontend starts with the design system

🇪🇸 Inside Biscay's startup ecosystem: Industrial strengths, public investment, and deeptech ambition

🔭 Spacetech: Europe’s 10 most-funded companies in H1 2026

🤖 Bull's €80M factory expansion puts European supercomputing and startups in the spotlight

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇷🇴 Edtech company Kinderpedia raises €2.7M to accelerate international expansion

🇩🇪 Opdo raises $2.3M to automate optical engineering with AI

🇬🇧 Former British Army intelligence operators’ Crowd Threat raises £1M to expand global threat intelligence

🇺🇦 From sleeping on a Kyiv factory floor to €1M funding, Valkyrie Dynamics takes on drone warfare

🇨🇭 Vale Biolabs receives €164K from Venture Kick to advance brain disease research