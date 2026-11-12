WeRoad acquires Swiss TravelTribe as it targets €70M in M&A-driven growth

Traveltech company WeRoad has acquired the Swiss travel brand and community TravelTribe. Founded in 2017, WeRoad has helped more than 300,000 travellers explore over 1,000 itineraries through its network of 4,000+ Coordinators. Around 60 per cent of customers rebook annually, while a third of bookings come through word of mouth. In 2025, it launched WeMeet, bringing people together through local events and shared experiences.

WeRoad raised $58 million in a Series C round led by Airbnb in May to support international expansion, including into the US.

Launched in 2024 by Francesco Lorenzo and Francesco Staccone and inspired by Lorenzo’s experiences as a WeRoad Group Leader, TravelTribe built a community of more than 1,600 people in Switzerland around shared sports interests. Its experiences range from recurring sports events in Zurich and ski weekends in the Swiss Alps to trips abroad led by trip leaders, following the WeRoad model. Nearly half of the travellers who took their first TravelTribe trip booked another one after 12 months. ​



The acquisition will merge TravelTribe’s brand, AI-native platform, and community directly into WeRoad, strengthening brand presence throughout the DACH region and expanding its portfolio of sport-focused experiences and ski weekends. ​ It will also bring TravelTribe Co-Founder Francesco Staccone on board to grow WeMeet, WeRoad’s local events platform.

Andrea Lamperini, Chief Strategy Officer at WeRoad, said:

“This acquisition brings TravelTribe’s incredible community in the DACH region, a portfolio of passion-led trips, and its AI-first thinking into the WeRoad ecosystem. We’re now entering a new phase in which M&A will become a key role in accelerating our expansion.

Our M&A plan will strengthen our presence in existing markets, accelerate entries into new ones, and add passion-led travel and community categories like the ones TravelTribe is known for. This is the first step of our next leap forward.” ​

According to Francesco Staccone, TravelTribe and WeMeet Co-Founder, what started as local sporting events in Zurich grew into a community travelling together around the world and joining WeRoad allows us to take that model much further. ​

“I want to bring our experience in building communities and our AI-native approach to WeMeet, with the long-term ambition of creating a social network for real life, connecting local experiences, travel and communities in one platform.” ​

This deal is the first acquisition of WeRoad’s ambitious M&A strategy, which aims to add €70 million of revenue from inorganic growth over the next three years. ​

WeRoad is pursuing M&A deals with companies on nearly every continent, including group travel platforms and event-focused businesses serving 2,000 to 40,000 participants annually. ​ The strategy aims to consolidate WeRoad’s position in existing markets, particularly the US and Europe, and accelerate expansion into new markets by acquiring established local players rather than building from scratch.



