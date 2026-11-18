each::labs, a generative media platform that enables businesses to create images, videos and audio using AI models and automated workflows, has raised $7 million in a seed funding round co-led by Revo Capital and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Founded in June 2024 by Turkish engineers, each::labs provides a platform that combines more than 600 third-party AI models with its own technology, allowing production studios, e-commerce brands, consumer AI applications and advertising platforms to generate and manage media content. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with engineering operations in Istanbul.

While generative media tools have made content creation more accessible, achieving consistent results often requires multiple attempts, increasing costs and slowing down production. According to each::labs, conversations with more than 100 app developers, directors and studios highlighted the difficulties of obtaining the desired output from generative AI models.

To address these challenges, each::labs has enhanced its platform with automated fallbacks for failed generations, spending alerts and reusable workflows designed to help teams manage content production at scale. These improvements have increased generation success rates and processing speeds, making the platform more efficient and reliable.

The company is also developing its own AI models to offer more cost-effective solutions for specific content creation tasks. These include Flint Image, which generates multiple images per request, and Lockstep, a video model that allows users to replace characters in existing footage while preserving their movements.

The platform has seen growing adoption, processing approximately one million runs per day and serving more than 750 paying organisations. Its customers include advertising platform Wask, which uses each::labs to power its AI creative feature and generate content at scale.

Alongside its API-based services, each::labs has introduced each::studio, a workspace that enables film, visual effects and marketing teams to create generative media without requiring direct API integration.

With the new funding, each::labs plans to accelerate the development of its proprietary AI models, establish a sales and marketing team in San Francisco and further expand each::studio to support film and visual effects production teams.





Photo credit: Yunus Emre Çakır