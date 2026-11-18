German spacetech company Dcubed has raised €27.2 million in a Series A+ funding round led by Warsaw Equity Group (WEG), with participation from the European Innovation Council (EIC) Fund, the HTGF Opportunity Fund and existing investors, including BayBG and Expansion.

The space industry continues to face challenges related to long production lead times, customised components and complex supply chains. Dcubed aims to address these issues by offering ready-to-order space hardware, reducing the need for individually developed components and making deployment systems more accessible to customers.

Alongside its existing hardware business, Dcubed is developing ARAQYS, a new family of solar arrays and power solutions designed to increase the availability of affordable power in space. The company sees access to scalable energy infrastructure as an important factor in supporting new applications and commercial opportunities in orbit and on the Moon.

The first ARAQYS architecture, HALO, is a radial, origami-folded solar array designed to fit a large photovoltaic surface into a compact launch volume. By using widely available silicon solar cells, the system aims to reduce the cost of space-based power generation by one to two orders of magnitude, while enabling a transition from kilowatt-scale systems to arrays capable of producing tens or potentially hundreds of kilowatts.

The first HALO system is scheduled to launch in 2027 aboard a SpaceX rideshare mission as part of ARAQYS-D3, a 2 kW in-orbit demonstration. The mission will also deploy a 10-metre boom manufactured in space, exploring another approach to developing larger solar arrays. Five power-beaming partners are expected to participate in the demonstration.

Demand for our products is going through the roof. We are scaling Dcubed to become the global category leader in space deployment and power systems. Expanding production in Germany and the United States will allow us to deliver even faster and meet this growing demand.

Our ambition is simple: make space hardware as easy to buy and use as anything on Earth, while making abundant, affordable power the foundation for entirely new markets in space through ARAQYS,

said Thomas Sinn, CEO and founder of Dcubed.

The new funding will support two priorities: expanding and industrialising production of Dcubed's release actuators and solar arrays in Germany and the United States, with the aim of quadrupling manufacturing capacity, and bringing the ARAQYS family of advanced solar arrays and power solutions to market.

The investment will also support production equipment, automation, workforce expansion and supply-chain capabilities to meet growing customer demand.