German spacetech Dcubed closes oversubscribed Series A funding

Dcubed, a German spacetech supplier, has closed its Series A funding, which was 26 percent oversubscribed.

The Munich company makes space missions accessible by developing durable and affordable release actuators, solar arrays and deployables.

Using patented shape-memory technology and proprietary origami structures, Dcubed´s products are superior in terms of cost, mass and volume, while exhibiting increased reliability, durability and reusability.

With a European supply chain, it serves a global customer base in over 20 countries across 4 continents.

Expansion (a new Franco-Swedish fund which is one of the most significant European VC funds dedicated to New Space and New Air Mobility) and BayBG led the funding, which included co-investors High-Tech-Gründerfonds, Rymdkapital, VENTIS Capital, Decisive Point Europe, and Aurelia Foundry.

Thomas Sinn, CEO of Dcubed, said:

“Despite a tight global finance environment, investors notably oversubscribed to our Series A round. This funding round proves that the market trusts our capabilities. Together with our global investors, we now have a solid foundation to boost future growth in the booming space market. With the fresh funding, we will quadruple the production of our current product. At the same time, we are chasing `the next big thing´ in space by taking a trailblazing role in the field of in-space manufacturing.”

Alois Ganter, Investment Manager at BayBG Venture Capital, outlined:

"Having funded over 100 companies in the past 20 years, Dcubed is the first NewSpace equity investment of BayBG VENTURE CAPITAL. Our decision reflects the crucial role that space technologies play in driving all sectors on Earth – from connectivity and mobility to security and sovereignty. Dcubed has built a strong position while entirely financing its past growth via customer orders. The NewSpace race has started, and, together with Dcubed and our co-investors, we are glad to take a pole position.”

The fresh funding will be used to scale the current production of satellite actuators. At the same time, Dcubed will drive its leading position in in-space manufacturing, which is largely seen as one of the key enabler technologies for future space applications. To propel both endeavours, the company is also extending its footprint in the world’s largest space market by opening a US office.

The financial specifics have not been disclosed.

Lead image: Dcubed. Photo: uncredited.