Eleport acquires TurboVolt, expanding into Croatia and Slovenia

Public electric vehicle (EV) public charging network Eleport is expanding into Croatia and Slovenia through the strategic acquisition of Austrian-based Charge Point Operator TurboVolt.

Eleport develops and operates over 800 EV chargers in the Baltics and Poland. It aims to deploy 10,000 DC-powered fast charging points across Central Eastern Europe by 2030. Eleport’s chargers exclusively use energy produced from 100 per cent renewable sources, certified by the European Union.

Already the largest EV charging operator in the Baltics and the fourth largest in Poland, Eleport’s network will now cover six countries.

The first phase of Eleport’s expansion includes the launch of 17 high-powered EV charging hubs at both Supernova and SES shopping centres in Croatia and Slovenia.

Each hub will feature up to 12 user-friendly, high-speed chargers, delivering up to 300 kW of power per socket. The initial hubs in Croatia will open in Zadar and Zagreb, with the first Slovenian hub launching in Ljubljana.

“This acquisition is another pivotal step in Eleport’s long-term plan of becoming the leading EV charging network in CEE,” said Jakub Miler, CEO of Eleport.

“TurboVolt’s strategy and goals align perfectly with ours, and I am excited to work with their team to accelerate the deployment of a reliable, fast-charging infrastructure that meets our customers’ expectations.”

TurboVolt was founded in 2022 and is focused on installing high-powered EV charging hubs across Austria and CEE at prime retail locations.

All TurboVolt hubs are equipped with state-of-the-art fast chargers, featuring multiple sockets and payment options, and are powered by renewable energy.

Turbovolt CEO Anthony Hinde, stated:

“Joining forces with Eleport aligns perfectly with our vision of expanding access to sustainable transportation solutions. Together, we will provide market-leading solutions for high-speed charging in CEE markets that urgently need solutions.”

Lead image: TurboVolt CEO Anthony Hinde (left) and Eleport CEO Jakub Miler at Eleport's Warsaw, Poland office. Photo: uncredited.