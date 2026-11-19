Stockholm-based startup Wilgot, which develops technology to help brands improve their product visibility in AI assistants, has raised $3 million in a seed funding round led by Industrifonden. The round also included participation from Luminar Ventures, Foundry Ventures, Ventures Together and Inovexus, alongside angel investors Johan Bäckarlin and Johan Hjelte, founders of Voyado, and Niclas Mollin, founder of inriver and Occtoo.

Founded in 2024 by Erik Wikander (CEO), Dr Mhairi Dunion (AI Scientist) and Oleg Danylenko (CTO), Wilgot helps brands adapt their product information to changing consumer shopping behaviour.

Consumers are increasingly using AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Perplexity to discover products and receive shopping recommendations. Rather than searching for specific items, users can describe their needs in natural language and receive suggestions based on their preferences. This shift is changing how brands reach potential customers, as traditional product descriptions and marketing content may not provide AI assistants with the information needed to recommend relevant products.

Wilgot addresses this challenge through an approach it calls Agentic Product Optimisation (APO), which focuses on improving product information rather than simply tracking how frequently AI assistants mention a brand.

The platform analyses brands' first-party data, including search queries, customer reviews, service tickets and product returns, to understand purchasing decisions and customer experiences. It then uses these insights to optimise product pages, feeds, FAQs and structured data, providing AI assistants with more detailed information about product features, intended users and purchasing considerations.

Wilgot also uses reinforcement learning to continuously refine product information based on performance data, with the aim of improving visibility in AI-generated recommendations, sales conversion and customer satisfaction.

According to Erik Wikander, co-founder and CEO of Wilgot, brands often focus on measuring their visibility in AI assistants rather than making better use of the customer insights they already possess.

By turning this knowledge into information AI can understand and act on, we're helping brands compete on the strength of their products, not the size of their advertising budgets,

he said.

The company works with brands including Daniel Wellington, J.Lindeberg and Myrqvist, as well as international enterprise customer Signify. According to Wilgot, product pages optimised for Daniel Wellington recorded a 20 per cent increase in net sales, while 7 per cent of Myrqvist's customers now arrive through ChatGPT.

As part of the investment, Anders Nygren of Foundry Ventures and Andreas Söneby of Industrifonden will join Wilgot's board.

The new funding will support further platform development, expanded capabilities for AI-powered product discovery and the scaling of Wilgot's go-to-market activities. The company also plans to reach more enterprise customers and fast-growing challenger brands as AI agents become increasingly involved in product discovery and purchasing decisions.