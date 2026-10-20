Coherence Quantum raises €2.78M to tackle quantum computer scaling challenges

Finnish quantum hardware startup Coherence Quantum has raised €2.78 million in a seed funding round to develop its cryogenic signalling and control technology for quantum computers. The round was led by Lifeline Ventures, with participation from technology entrepreneur Mårten Mickos.

Originating from Aalto University’s Quantum Computing and Devices (QCD) research group, Coherence Quantum is developing an integrated cryogenic signalling and control platform designed to address infrastructure challenges associated with scaling quantum processors.

As quantum computers become more powerful, increasing the number of qubits also requires more complex control and readout systems. Conventional approaches involve additional wiring and signal-conditioning hardware within environments with limited space and cooling capacity, while quantum processors must remain protected from thermal noise and other disturbances that can affect performance.

Coherence Quantum aims to address these challenges by developing technologies that improve signal conditioning and enable more efficient connections between control systems and quantum processing units.

Aashish Sah, CEO and co-founder of Coherence Quantum, explained that scaling quantum computers requires not only increasing the number of qubits but also developing the infrastructure needed to support them. He said:

We’re starting with signal conditioning and building towards higher-density interfaces and, ultimately, more integrated cryogenic control. Our aim is to give quantum-computer builders an architecture that can support larger systems without wiring, cooling requirements, and complexity growing at the same rate.

The company's technology builds on research conducted at Aalto University, where its team has spent more than two years developing and testing cryogenic signalling and control systems. This work has included multiple generations of prototypes, with testing carried out in dilution refrigerators using qubit systems.

With the new funding, Coherence Quantum plans to establish a laboratory in Espoo, Finland, develop its first product prototypes and manufacturing processes, continue research and development, and expand its team.

In the longer term, the company aims to contribute to the development of a standardised architecture for cryogenic signalling and control systems, combining its own technology with complementary solutions from the wider quantum ecosystem.