Danish startup Plinto raises €2.9M to streamline financial controls

Copenhagen-based AI startup Plinto has raised €2.9 million in a funding round from People Ventures and Emblem to further develop its AI-powered financial transaction monitoring platform, expand its enterprise customer base and support its first steps into international markets.

Founded in early 2025 by Jakob Nielsen, Nermina Suljevic and Sebastian Rehnby, Plinto develops AI agents that help companies identify and resolve errors in financial transactions. The platform automates checks that finance teams typically perform manually, helping ensure that transactions comply with contracts, budgets and internal policies.

Plinto integrates with companies' existing systems, including enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, documents, banking systems and communication tools such as Slack and Microsoft Teams. Its AI agents check transactions against agreed terms, investigate discrepancies and collect supporting evidence. When an issue is identified, the agents can follow up with relevant parties, contact suppliers about incorrect invoices, request credit notes or prepare corrections for approval.

The company aims to address challenges faced by larger businesses, where high transaction volumes often lead finance teams to rely on spot checks or month-end reviews. This can result in incorrect charges or duplicate invoices going unnoticed until payments have been processed.

Jakob Nielsen, co-founder of Plinto, explained that verifying whether transactions comply with agreements and internal rules remains largely a manual process, despite companies having systems to record them. He added:

We’re building AI agents that find deviations, investigate them and take action, so errors get fixed.

Plinto currently has paying customers and pilot projects across logistics, real estate, facility services and food production. According to the company, its AI agents have identified around 430 discrepancies per month in one area of a customer's business. In another case, the platform detected a duplicate invoice submitted under a different supplier name before a second payment could be made.

Many of our customers work with low margins, so even small errors can quickly add up. The problem is that they’re often only discovered after the money has been paid. We want companies to catch and fix errors before they hit the bottom line,

said Nermina Suljevic, co-founder and CEO of Plinto.

With the new funding, Plinto plans to accelerate product development, attract more enterprise customers and begin expanding beyond Denmark.