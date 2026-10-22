Indurex raises €7M to strengthen cybersecurity across critical infrastructure

Industrial cybersecurity company Indurex has raised €7 million in funding to further develop its AI-powered platform designed to protect critical infrastructure, manufacturing facilities and connected industrial operations. The round was led by Contrarian Ventures, with participation from Axeleo Capital and Curiosity.

Indurex develops cybersecurity technology for cyber-physical systems (CPS), with a focus on industrial safety, engineering processes and cybersecurity. The company works with critical infrastructure operators across sectors including oil and gas, energy, utilities, manufacturing and data centres.

As industrial environments become increasingly connected, operators face growing cybersecurity risks associated with the integration of information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT). Traditional OT security tools focus primarily on network activity, often providing limited visibility into engineering configurations and safety systems.

To address these challenges, Indurex has developed SafeGuard AI, an AI-powered platform that combines engineering data with cybersecurity intelligence. It integrates information from industrial control systems, safety systems, operational data and IT security tools to provide a broader view of industrial operations.

Using AI agents, the platform identifies anomalies, engineering deviations and potential risks, providing insights and recommended actions to support operational safety, cybersecurity and incident response. It also supports regulatory compliance through automated reporting against cybersecurity and functional safety standards.

Cyber defenses in these critical sectors have focused solely on the network. We focus on the core industrial data itself: the engineering, process and safety signals that determine whether a plant is operating within safe limits. Cybersecurity and operational excellence have too often been managed as separate disciplines — Engineering Intelligence is the missing layer, and this funding allows us to bring that capability to more operators across critical infrastructure,

said Jalal Bouhdada, founder and CEO of Indurex.

Indurex's early customers include mid-sized energy and manufacturing companies and large multinational enterprises. The company is also targeting utilities and data centre operators.

The new funding will support research and development and the expansion of Indurex's commercial operations. The company plans to focus initially on Europe and the Middle East before expanding into the United States and Asia-Pacific markets.