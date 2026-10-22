Körber takes stake in bootstrapped German robotics startup NAiSE

Industrialtech company Körber is acquiring a stake in NAiSE, a Germany-based software company specialising in vendor-agnostic fleet management.

Together, the two partners are combining their capabilities to enable customers worldwide to orchestrate mixed vehicle fleets across production and warehouse environments.

Founded in 2017, NAiSE has been self-funded to date. Its Fleet Management Software (FMS) brings together automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) from different vendors and manually operated industrial trucks on a shared control layer.

As automation grows, companies are increasingly relying on larger vehicle fleets from different vendors. Without a higher-level control layer, these fleets remain isolated stand-alone solutions, limiting efficiency, transparency and scalability.

This is where NAiSE comes in: the platform connects different vehicles and systems via a standardised integration layer that can be configured efficiently with integrated tools, regardless of which Warehouse Management System (WMS), Warehouse Execution System (WES), or Warehouse Control System (WCS) is running in the background.

Through this investment, Körber is elevating the existing collaboration between the two companies into a strategic partnership, thereby supporting NAiSE as it enters its next phase of growth.

Together, the two companies aim to combine their know-how and forces to unlock the full potential of OEM-agnostic fleet management in the warehouse environment, deepening the connection between NAiSE’s platform and Körber’s warehouse solutions.

NAiSE will continue to serve and further develop its platform for productions logistics and related applications, while making its existing ecosystem of AGV and AMR partners available to joint and new customers.

Together, the companies will develop new intralogistics use cases, including humanoid robotics.

“With NAiSE, we are gaining a partner that addresses the orchestration of mixed fleets with an approach that is vendor-agnostic, standardised, and field-proven, exactly what the market needs today. Together with the founding team, we will unlock this potential and offer our customers an end-to-end automation solution,” says Dr Helena Garriga, Körber Executive Board Member and responsible for the Business Area Supply Chain.

“We deliberately chose a partner that respects our independence and also helps us scale internationally,” says Kai Przybysz-Herz, Co-Founder and CEO of NAiSE.

“Körber brings deep industrial experience, a global customer network and a genuine understanding of entrepreneurial thinking. At the same time, we remain positioned as NAiSE – open to working with additional system integrators and vehicle manufacturers. For us, this is the foundation of our growth model.”

NAiSE will continue doing business with existing and new partners as usual. The founding team of Kai Przybysz-Herz, Robert Libert, and Raphael Kusumoto will remain in operational management.