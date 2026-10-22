Seaya raises €600M for new growth fund to back Europe's next global tech leaders

Investment firm Seaya has announced the launch of Seaya Nova, its new growth fund, after raising €600 million at first close in just six months.

The fund is backed by the European Investment Fund (EIF) under the European Tech Champions Initiative (ETCI), the EIB Group programme created to help close the funding gap facing Europe’s growth-stage technology companies, alongside other institutional investors, corporates and family offices.

Seaya Nova will invest €20 million to €50 million per company, leading or co-leading Series B to D rounds in European technology companies with proven models, durable economics and global ambition.

Seaya Nova is led by Beatriz González, Founder and Managing Partner of Seaya, and Vinoth Jayakumar, who joins Seaya as Managing Partner of Seaya Nova after more than a decade of European growth investing, including backing Revolut, Wise, Thought Machine and ICEYE et al.

The partnership combines Seaya’s track record of backing European companies from their first rounds with one of Europe’s most experienced growth investors. His appointment coincides with the opening of a new Seaya office in London, complementing its Madrid headquarters and strengthening the firm's presence across European technology markets.

Beatriz González, Founder of Seaya and Managing Partner of Seaya Nova, said:

“Seaya Nova is the natural evolution of what we have built over thirteen years.



We started backing founders at the earliest stage, added an impact strategy with Seaya Andromeda, and now can support the best European companies all the way to global leadership. We are delighted to welcome Vinoth to lead this next chapter with us.”

Vinoth Jayakumar, Managing Partner of Seaya Nova, commented:

“Europe now produces companies capable of leading their categories globally. The question is no longer whether we can build them here, but whether we can scale them from here. AI is compressing the path from product-market fit to category leadership, and the winner needs capital earlier and in larger amounts.

Seaya Nova is built for that reality, and I could not be more excited to join Seaya to build it.”

With the launch of Seaya Nova, the firm will operate through three complementary investment strategies: Seaya Ventures at the early stage, Seaya Andromeda in impact, and Seaya Nova in growth. Together, these three strategies expand Seaya's ability to support European technology companies from their first funding rounds through to international expansion, drawing on more than a decade of investment experience across the European technology ecosystem.