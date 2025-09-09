Remuner raises $6.5M to transform sales incentives with AI-driven automation

Barcelona-based Remuner, the AI-powered platform for modern sales compensation, has closed a $6.5 million seed round.

Remuner is a sales compensation platform that helps companies align goals and incentives across teams by fully automating variable pay. With AI and data integrated into every stage, it drives smarter decisions, higher performance, and stronger motivation and retention of top commercial talent.

Just 18 months after its pre-seed round, Remuner has established itself as a strategic solution for organisations seeking to maximise the impact of their incentive plans. The platform allows companies to design and manage complex variable compensation schemes with full automation, no technical dependency, and AI-powered insights to boost performance and motivation.

Sergio González, CEO and co-founder of Remuner, shared:

“Incentives are one of the most powerful growth tools a company has—yet in most cases they’re poorly designed, misunderstood, and manually managed.



We’ve built the operating system for variable compensation: from plan design to payout, fully automated, connected to the customer core systems, and focused on helping every team member understand exactly how to increase their earnings.

Remuner’s value proposition is built on three core pillars:

No-code incentive designer – build and adapt plans without relying on IT or Data teams.

Automation engine – remove manual work from commissions, validations, and reporting, and

AI Compensation Manager – give reps personalised guidance to hit their goals and maximise payouts.

This unique combination has already earned Remuner the trust of major companies across Europe in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, telecom, industry, real estate, and digital services. Clients include Europastry, Fluidra, Redpin, MasOrange, Alfasigma, Theydo and CoverManager.

The investment was led by Seaya, with significant participation from Pear VC and continued backing from most of Remuner’s existing investors.

As part of the round, Beatriz González (Seaya) and Pepe Agell (Pear VC) join the company’s board to support the founding team in this next stage of growth.

Beatriz González, founding partner at Seaya, commented:

Remuner combines deep automation with real commercial intelligence. We see a strong team with global ambition, laser focused on tangible value, and excellent leadership and execution. We’re confident they can lead this category across Europe and beyond.

Pepe Agell, Partner at Pear VC, added:

I’ve personally felt the pain of managing commissions and sales goals with tools that weren’t built for it. Remuner solves that with a modern, flexible, AI-native product. The team’s growth and traction made it clear we wanted to double down.



Already active in most major European economies, Remuner will use the funding to accelerate its international expansion, invest further in product development, especially in AI-powered capabilities, and strengthen its position as the reference platform for sales compensation in Europe.