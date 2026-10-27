Lette raises $6.5M to scale AI automation for UK rental operators

Lette, an AI-powered platform for residential property operators, has raised $6.5 million in seed funding to expand its operations in the UK and support its planned European expansion. The round was led by Peak, with participation from Heliad, Foreword VC, Pitchdrive and Adeline, alongside angel investors including Des Traynor, co-founder of Intercom.

Founded by Jakub Rajek and Mohan Sai, Lette develops an AI operating system for the rental housing sector in the UK and Ireland, serving build-to-rent, private rented, student accommodation and single-family housing operators.

The company aims to address operational challenges in residential property management, where teams often rely on emails, spreadsheets and disconnected software tools to manage leasing, resident communications and maintenance requests. As property portfolios expand, operators face increasing pressure to manage these activities without a corresponding increase in staff.

Lette's platform uses AI agents to automate tasks across the residential rental process, from initial enquiries and leasing to resident support, maintenance, rent arrears and compliance. The system works alongside existing property management software, allowing operators to manage workflows without replacing their current systems.

Mohan Sai, co-founder and CEO of Lette, highlighted the need for technology tailored to the operational requirements of residential property managers:

Lette takes a home from first enquiry to signed lease and stays with the resident after move-in, working alongside the systems operators already have.

Lette's platform manages resident communications through an AI-powered app, email, WhatsApp, SMS and voice calls, providing responses around the clock and in multiple languages. It also supports maintenance management, from initial requests to completed repairs, and identifies missed rent payments to help property teams address potential arrears.

Jakub Rajek, co-founder and CPO, added that Lette aims to reduce repetitive administrative tasks, allowing property managers to focus more on direct interactions with residents.

According to the company, Lette's technology is used across thousands of residential units, helping operators automate resident support and maintenance requests, reduce leasing times and manage larger property portfolios more efficiently. Its customer base includes real estate services firm JLL and large financial institutions.

The new funding will support further expansion of the UK team, with planned recruitment across product development, engineering and customer operations. Lette also intends to enter additional European markets in 2027.