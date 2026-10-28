Fintech: Europe’s 10 most-funded companies in H1 2026

European fintech funding in H1 2026 was characterised by several large financing transactions alongside investment across banking, payments, insurance technology, wealth management and financial infrastructure. Debt facilities and other financing arrangements contributed significantly to total funding, with capital concentrated in a relatively small number of companies.

Geographically, the UK led in deal activity, while France and Germany also attracted substantial investment. Together, these three markets accounted for the majority of funding value. Investment extended across the Nordics, Benelux, Southern Europe and other European markets, although at considerably smaller levels.

At the industry level, funding reflected continued interest in payment infrastructure, AI-powered financial software, regulatory compliance and blockchain-based financial services.

For further insights into funding trends across the European technology ecosystem, check out Tech.eu's Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone.

Here are the companies that raised the most in H1 2026.