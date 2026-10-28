Fintech: Europe’s 10 most-funded companies in H1 2026

European fintech funding in
H1 2026 was characterised by
several large financing transactions alongside investment across banking,
payments, insurance technology, wealth management and financial infrastructure.
Debt facilities and other financing arrangements contributed significantly to
total funding, with capital concentrated in a relatively small number of
companies.
Geographically, the UK led in deal activity, while France
and Germany also attracted substantial investment. Together, these three
markets accounted for the majority of funding value. Investment extended across
the Nordics, Benelux, Southern Europe and other European markets, although at
considerably smaller levels.
At the industry level, funding reflected continued interest
in payment infrastructure, AI-powered financial software, regulatory compliance
and blockchain-based financial services.
For further insights into funding trends across the European
technology ecosystem, check out Tech.eu's
Funding Explorer, free and open to
everyone.
Here are the companies that raised the most in H1 2026.
1
Cloover (Germany)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $1.222B
Cloover provides an AI-powered software and financing platform for decentralised energy projects, connecting installers, manufacturers, households and investors. Its technology integrates workflow management, procurement, financing and energy optimisation, while AI-based credit underwriting helps assess financing options for residential energy installations.
In January 2026, Cloover announced $1.222 billion in capital commitments, comprising a $22 million Series A equity round and a $1.2 billion debt facility. The equity funding will support European expansion and further platform development, while the debt facility will finance customers and installers using Cloover's platform.
2
Ebury (UK)
Amount raised in H1 2026: £550M
Ebury provides international payments, foreign exchange and trade-related financial services to businesses. Operating in 30 regulated markets, its platform enables companies to make cross-border payments, manage currency exposure and transfer funds internationally.
In April 2026, Ebury announced £550 million in financing through two transactions led by Centerbridge Partners, with participation from Santander, Vitruvian Partners and 83North. The transactions were subject to regulatory approval, with the funding intended to support international expansion, product development and the advancement of AI capabilities in payments and foreign exchange.
3
Alan (France)
Amount raised in H1 2026: €580M
Alan combines health insurance, preventive care and digital healthcare services within a single platform.
Serving businesses, public-sector organisations and freelancers, the company offers insurance coverage, reimbursement management, care navigation and personalised wellbeing services. Its platform incorporates AI-powered healthcare assistance and operates across France, Belgium, Spain and Canada.
Alan raised €580 million across two funding rounds in H1 2026 (€100 million in March and €480 million in June) to support international expansion, further development of AI-powered healthcare and prevention services, product innovation and potential acquisitions.
4
Pennylane (France)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $200M
Pennylane develops an integrated accounting and financial management platform for startups, SMEs and accounting professionals.
Founded in 2020, the company brings financial data, accounting processes and business management tools into a shared workspace, enabling businesses and their accountants to collaborate and manage financial operations through a single system.
In January 2026, Pennylane raised $200 million in a Series E round to support research and development, further expansion across Europe, including Germany, and improvements to its AI, payments and cash management capabilities.
5
Morpho (France)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $175M
Morpho is a France-based decentralised finance company that develops open-source lending infrastructure that enables users to lend and borrow digital assets through blockchain-based protocols.
Operating on Ethereum and other EVM-compatible networks, Morpho also provides infrastructure that banks, fintech companies, digital wallets and cryptocurrency exchanges can use to develop on-chain financial products.
In H1 2026, Morpho raised $175 million in funding to support its operational expansion and further develop its decentralised lending infrastructure.
6
Paymentology (UK)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $175M
Paymentology is a UK-based fintech company providing cloud-native payment processing infrastructure for banks, fintechs and other financial institutions.
Its platform supports real-time card issuing and payment processing, enabling clients to launch and manage card programmes across different markets. The technology is designed to accommodate local regulatory requirements while supporting digital banking, embedded finance and payment services.
In May 2026, Paymentology secured $175 million in investment co-led by Apis Partners and Aspirity Partners. The funding will support international expansion, product development and team growth, as well as expansion into credit, stablecoin infrastructure, tokenisation and AI-driven financial services.
7
9fin (UK)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $170M
London-headquartered 9fin develops a financial data and analytics platform focused on global debt capital markets.
Combining proprietary data, analytics and AI, the platform helps banks, asset managers, law firms and advisory firms identify investment opportunities, assess credit risk and monitor market developments. Its technology brings financial information and analytical tools into a single system, supporting research and decision-making across debt markets.
In March 2026, 9fin raised $170 million in Series C funding led by HarbourVest, reaching a valuation of $1.3 billion. The investment will be used to develop its AI capabilities, expand proprietary datasets and support international growth.
8
Allica Bank (UK)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $155M
Allica Bank is a UK-based digital bank serving established small and medium-sized businesses, particularly companies with between five and 250 employees.
It provides business current and savings accounts, commercial mortgages and equipment financing. Its technology-driven banking model combines digital services with financial products tailored to the needs of established SMEs.
In February 2026, Allica Bank raised $155 million in a Series D funding round to support expansion into Northern European markets, including potential acquisitions, and further development of its AI capabilities.
9
Upvest (Germany)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $125M
Upvest provides API-based investment infrastructure for banks, brokers, wealth managers and fintech companies.
Its platform covers securities trading, custody and back-office operations, enabling financial institutions to offer investment products while managing the underlying operational and regulatory processes. The technology is designed to help clients modernise legacy systems and expand their investment services across Europe and the UK.
In March 2026, Upvest secured $125 million in financing, comprising $90 million in equity and a $35 million debt facility. The funding will support further platform development, the rollout of localised pension products and the expansion of AI-driven investment services.
10
Elliptic (UK)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $120M
Elliptic is a blockchain analytics and compliance company founded in 2013. Its platform provides transaction monitoring, risk assessment and blockchain intelligence to banks, fintech companies, cryptocurrency businesses and government agencies.
By analysing activity across blockchain networks, Elliptic helps organisations identify potentially illicit transactions, assess exposure to financial crime and meet regulatory compliance requirements.
Elliptic secured $120 million in Series D funding in May 2026 to further develop its blockchain analytics and compliance technology and expand its use among financial institutions and other organisations.
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