Magic Vision lands €600K for AI-powered monitoring solution Silver Eye

Italian deeptech startup Magic Vision has raised €600,000 in funding to support the development and commercialisation of its AI-powered monitoring technology for older people and vulnerable individuals. Investors include SixS, the Italian company behind Gecos, a management software platform for the nonprofit sector, alongside a group of Italian business angels with expertise in law, compliance and business development.

Founded in 2023, Magic Vision develops artificial intelligence and computer vision solutions designed to support elderly care and independent living.

As populations age, care providers face increasing demand for services alongside limited staffing and resources. Magic Vision aims to address some of these challenges through Silver Eye, a monitoring system that uses AI and environmental sensors to detect falls, identify changes in behaviour and flag potential risks without requiring users to wear a device.

The technology uses proprietary AI and computer vision algorithms to analyse activity and rest patterns, identify behavioural anomalies and detect critical events. It is designed for use in private homes, senior living facilities, cohousing environments and residential care settings, including shared spaces where multiple people may be present.

Silver Eye also incorporates privacy-focused features, processing data locally through edge AI without storing or transmitting images. Rather than operating as a conventional video surveillance system, it analyses information needed to identify potential risks and alerts caregivers when intervention may be required.

The idea for Silver Eye emerged from a personal experience of Federico Lanzani, co-founder and CTO of Magic Vision, whose grandfather suffered a fall and remained on the floor for an entire day. The incident prompted him to explore technological solutions that could help prevent similar situations.

Wearable devices, emergency buttons and other available systems had significant limitations. We therefore decided to use our expertise in artificial intelligence to develop technology capable of recognising risks without requiring a person to wear a device or call for help,

said Lanzani.

The funding has enabled Magic Vision to complete the development of Silver Eye and bring the technology to market. The system is already being used in pilot and commercial projects with Italian care providers, with more than 200 sensors installed. The company aims to monitor over 100 people by the end of 2026.

Lorenzo Mauri, co-founder and CEO of Magic Vision, highlighted the growing pressure on care systems as populations age, pointing to the potential role of technology in supporting continuous monitoring and timely intervention.

With Silver Eye, we want to enable new care models that help older people remain independent while supporting families and care professionals,

said Mauri.

The company is now preparing another funding round to support commercial growth, expand its network of partners and distributors in Italy, and enter European markets. It also plans to grow its international customer base over the next two years.