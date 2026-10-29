BY Venture Partners closes $60M Fund III and opens Lisbon office to deepen European push

BY Venture Partners, a global early-stage venture capital firm headquartered in Dubai, today announced the successful $60 million close of its third vehicle, Fund III and the launch of its Portuguese office.



The fund is anchored by the Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF), with participation from established regional institutionals, corporate venture arms, and prominent family offices - including Multi Lane, Transmed Capital, and the Idriss Family Office (KSA). Fund III expands BY Venture Partners’s total Assets Under Management (AUM) to over $200 million.



While anchored in the Middle East, BY Venture Partners operates with a global mandate. The firm invests across more than 16 international markets, with two-thirds of its capital deployed outside the MENA region across North America and Europe



Fund III will invest primarily up to $1 million at the Pre-Seed to Series A stages into AI-native companies that reimagine enterprise workflows and scale globally from day one.



Early momentum for Fund III is already underway, with 15 investments deployed to date out of a planned 40-company portfolio, including PQ Shield, Cosyne, Isometric, Huspy and Invisible.



According to Ghaith Yafi, Founding Partner at BY Venture Partners.

“We are particularly excited to invest more across Europe, where hubs such as Madrid, London, Paris and Berlin are driving rapid advances in AI-native software.



Our thesis is designed to generate strong, long-term returns for our partners, and we’re incredibly excited about the opportunities ahead with this new fund."



BY Venture Partners has officially established its European footprint with a new office in Lisbon and two key local investment hires.



“Europe is producing some of the world’s most formidable technical talent, but European founders often face a barrier when bridging the gap to international capital and global commercial scale," said Sohrab Jahanbani, Partner at BY Venture Partners.



"Having backed category leaders like Onfido, PQShield, and Huspy from our earlier funds, double-downing on Europe with our new Lisbon hub is a natural evolution.



Our goal is to give ambitious European founders direct access to global networks, cross-border deployment opportunities, and an operator-led team that knows how to build across international markets."



Built by Founders, for Founders

BY’s all four partners — Ghaith Yafi, Abdallah Yafi, Rami Jisr and Sohrab Jahanbani — are repeat entrepreneurs who built and exited businesses before joining forces as investors. Fund I and II have produced four unicorns alongside a growing group of companies now valued in the hundreds of millions, and the firm has already returned meaningful capital to its LPs.







