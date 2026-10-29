From startup nation to scaleup nation: Britain's next big challenge

The UK government has put startups and scaleups firmly on its economic agenda, but the bigger question is whether its latest measures can help more British companies stay and scale at home.

As Tech.eu reported yesterday, the Budget introduced a new Founders’ Relief, expanded the Enterprise Management Incentive (EMI) scheme and announced new support for young and female entrepreneurs. It also included further commitments around AI investment, talent and scaleup support.

Chancellor John Healey summed up the problem the government is trying to address:

“Britain does not lack great entrepreneurs. Too often, we invent technologies the world wants here in the UK and see the jobs and profits go somewhere else.”

Europe's funding leader still has a scaleup problem

Britain is hardly starved of venture capital by European standards. The UK remains Europe's biggest destination for startup funding, and Tech.eu's H1 report recorded €14 billion in UK startup equity funding across 423 rounds in H1 2026, up 117.5 per cent year-on-year.

But can British companies access enough patient, later-stage capital to remain independent and scale globally from the UK, rather than eventually looking to US investors, buyers or markets?

Sam Goodsell, Partner and Head of Technology Sector at Menzies LLP, sees the tax change as an incentive for entrepreneurs to keep building rather than accept an early exit, but argues that tax incentives alone will not solve Britain's scaleup problem.

“Becoming a global leader still means raising hundreds of millions of pounds to be noticed,” he said, pointing to the gap between the capital available from many UK investors and the sums deployed by Silicon Valley venture funds.

Owen Ensor, co-founder and CEO of cultivated meat startup Meatly, made a similar distinction:

“The new Founders’ Relief is a welcome announcement and a positive signal that Britain wants to reward entrepreneurs who take risks and build successful companies.

But the bigger opportunity is making Britain the best place in the world not just to start a company, but to scale one.”

Female founders welcome support — but barriers remain

The new programme for female founders adds to existing efforts to tackle the gender gap in venture funding, including the government-backed Women Backing Women initiative, which reached a £130 million first close earlier this year.

Laura Ashforth, co-founder and CEO of Lateral, welcomed the Budget's support but argued that encouraging entrepreneurship requires looking beyond investment incentives.

“We desperately need more people to take on the enormous personal and financial risks required to build the businesses that will drive the UK's future growth.



However, you can’t build a genuinely entrepreneurial economy through investment incentives alone.”

As a female founder with two young children, Ashforth highlighted childcare costs and the £100,000 childcare threshold as examples of policies that can discourage people from taking greater financial risks.

“If we want more people to take entrepreneurial risks, we need to stop making the financially rational choice the least ambitious one.”

The government is also working with its Women in Tech Taskforce to develop two voluntary industry standards. The Inclusive Investment Standard aims to improve transparency in venture capital funding decisions, while the Tech Forward Standard will focus on workplace culture, retention and career progression.

According to WeAreTechWomen's 2025 Lovelace Report, between 40,000 and 60,000 women leave the UK technology sector annually, costing the economy an estimated £2 billion to £3.5 billion.

However, the standards have yet to be finalised, and their voluntary nature raises questions about adoption and accountability. Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE, Founder and CEO of WeAreTechWomen, said:

“The real test will be what happens next. We need to ensure these commitments translate into action, that employers and investors are encouraged to participate, and that progress is measured.”

Taking the startup push beyond London

The UK's funding strength also disguises a longstanding geographic imbalance. While 53 per cent of high-growth businesses are based outside London, they receive only 39 per cent of the funding. As Tech.eu explored in an interview with Jenson Brook, founder of Britain's Got Startups, closing that gap is critical to unlocking the potential of regional startup ecosystems.

Oxfordshire's recently launched Equinox 2035 Strategy, for example, aims to create 20 billion-dollar companies, attract more than £1 billion in annual investment and generate 30,000 jobs by 2035. That sits within a broader regional investment push.

The 2026 Budget includes £1 billion over four years for Priority Innovation Clusters, while UKRI's £500 million Local Innovation Partnerships Fund is targeting clusters across the UK. The British Business Bank is also deploying dedicated regional funds, including the £150 million Northern Scaleup Fund, targeting high-growth companies and university spinouts across northern England.

By July 2026, the Bank's Nations and Regions funds had invested more than £465 million into 1,254 businesses, attracting another £417 million in private capital. Government-backed funds can help fill regional investment gaps, but their success should ultimately be measured by whether they attract enough sustained private investment to reduce the need for public intervention.

Beyond funding: helping British startups commercialise and scale

The Budget includes £25 million for a new Venture Doctorates scheme and £16 million in proof-of-concept funding to help turn university research into commercial businesses.

The British Business Bank will receive an additional £5 billion, taking its total capitalisation to £30.6 billion.

Beyond expanding investment in venture capital funds, the Bank plans to introduce a venture debt product, giving growing companies another financing option without requiring them to surrender equity. But access to capital is only part of the challenge. Startups also need customers.

Planned public procurement reforms include a new Innovation Marketplace, launching in spring 2027, to connect innovative businesses with public-sector buyers. As the UK Business Angels Association notes in its Budget analysis, reforms to the Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) and Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS) also leave some industry concerns unresolved, including calls to increase the age limit for eligible businesses.

AI puts industrial policy to the test

The government's focus on AI offers a test of whether its investment strategy can translate into industrial growth. The Budget includes an additional £60 million for the Sovereign AI Fund and £80 million to expand early-stage AI procurement, alongside support for the Sovereign AI Unit, AI Security Institute and a new Sovereign AI R&D Procurement Scheme.

Amy Nauiokas, founder and Group CEO of Anthemis and Director of CommonAI, said Britain already has “world-class AI founders, technologists and academics”, but argued that much of that domestic expertise remains untapped. AI companies need compute, energy, customers and procurement opportunities if they are going to become globally competitive businesses.

Peter Griffiths, founder and Executive Chairman of Argyll Data Development, pointed to an even more fundamental constraint:

“The Government has finally recognised that Britain's AI ambitions depend on electricity as much as investment.”

He contends that without compute, power and domestic customers, Britain risks financing the early stages of AI companies whose eventual economic value is captured elsewhere. From starting companies to keeping them

The UK has already shown it can produce promising startups and attract substantial venture investment. The harder task is ensuring those companies can access the capital, infrastructure and customers they need to become global businesses without leaving Britain.

The real measure of these initiatives will not be how many programmes are launched or how much funding is announced, but how many companies build lasting businesses in the UK.