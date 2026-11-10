Denmark backs sovereign AI ambitions with €67M investment in Gefion operator DCAI

Danish Centre for AI Innovation (DCAI) is receiving a €67 million (DKK 500 million) investment, including €43.6 million (DKK 325 million) from new shareholder Netcompany and a further €20.1 million (DKK 150 million) from existing investor EIFO. The Novo Nordisk Foundation is also increasing its commitment and will retain a majority stake. Following completion, the Foundation will own 52.6 per cent of DCAI, with EIFO and Netcompany each holding 23.7 per cent.



With the supercomputer Gefion, Denmark has already established a world-class foundation for AI. Now, the ambition is to take the next step: extending access to that capability across a much broader part of Danish society and helping organisations move from AI experimentation to real-world adoption.



The partners aim to strengthen a shared, sovereign national AI platform that reduces barriers to advanced AI adoption, particularly for public institutions, regulated industries and smaller businesses.



The partnership brings together DCAI’s advanced AI infrastructure with Netcompany’s experience in developing and operating some of Europe’s most complex and society-critical digital systems.



The investment also supports Denmark’s ambition, as set out in the 2026 government platform, to become a frontrunner in developing and responsibly applying AI. The government intends to provide €20 million (DKK 150 million) to increase public commitment through EIFO.



Gefion already serves users in defence, research, academia, healthcare and industry, but market analysis points to an addressable market many times DCAI's current scale, highlighting the opportunity for further capacity expansion.



Martin Svensson, CEO of DCAI, says:

“When Gefion was inaugurated in 2024, the main task was to train large AI models. Today, companies and public organisations are building AI into their products and workflows, and a new generation of AI agents is taking on more complex tasks. DCAI will now be able to build modern AI capacity that public institutions and businesses can trust and adopt, not least where data is sensitive or regulated.”



“The real value of Gefion will not be measured in computing power alone. It will be measured by what Denmark and Europe are able to build with it,” says André Rogaczewski, CEO of Netcompany.



“Together with the Novo Nordisk Foundation and EIFO, we want to transform this technological foundation into a national AI capability that enables businesses, researchers and public institutions to develop and deploy AI securely, responsibly and at scale.”

Netcompany will be represented on DCAI’s board of directors and will have usual minority shareholder rights.











