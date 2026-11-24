Pai Defence, the British-Ukrainian battle-tested situational awareness startup, today secured $5 million pre-seed led by Gardar, the Nordic venture capital fund, alongside major VCs operating on the ground in Ukraine.

Founded in 2025 by military volunteer and commander Dmytro and aerospace engineer Tonia Zakorchemna, Pai aims to convert drone warfare chaos in the sky into a controlled, comprehensible, and effective defence system.

While working at both tactical and operational levels, Pai Defence collects real-time radio-electronic data to reveal the presence, activity and types of drones. With the help of AI and by tracking thousands of drones per day, the company aims to understand behavioural patterns of the enemy’s drone tactics.

The company then aims to track flights made over the kill zone in real-time from the moment they launch – by creating a digital history of every flight, ML algorithms can analyse patterns in behaviour, finding where enemy pilots are located, what routes the drones likely take, finding the safest times, and classifying types of drones.

For Ukrainian and allied nations, such algorithms can secure not just detecting, but intelligently understanding the enemy. Aiming to create a real-time digital tracking of every flight made over the kill zone, the company first chose to build radio-based passive detection paired with fully autonomous, ML-based systems.



“For the most lethal weapon on the frontline, a detector’s beep when the drone is almost overhead is far too late.” – explains Tonia Zakorchemna, CEO and Co-founder of Pai Defence.

“At Pai, we’ve built the situational awareness layer that finds drones while there is still time to counter them.

We’ve tracked over 100,000 drone flights and turned them into data on how enemy drones behave, and that is only the start. The adversary will adapt, and our machine learning is already preparing the system for the next threats. With this investment, we will scale the technology and make the skies over Ukraine predictable”.

While Ukraine has significantly improved battlefield coordination through Delta, there is still a gap in situational awareness: no technology provides a real-time map showing friendly and enemy drones, and much of the detection is still done manually by operators.

After its first combat test and positive feedback from some of the most effective military units, Pai’s founders knew they had found the missing layer in drone detection and predictive countermeasures.

Led by Gardar, additional Ukrainian investors in Pai defence include UA1, D3, Green Flag, Defence Builder, 1991 Ventures, Motanka, WildField, TA Ventures, and Angel One.

According to Erlend Prestgard, Gardar Managing Partner:

“We all know that FPV drones are the biggest killer in Ukraine. Depending on where you are 70-90 per cent of fatalities on the frontline come from them. In other words, this is a critical problem to solve, but has proved to be highly complex.



We believe Pai Defence has cracked the code for a major part of this problem, and that they can contribute to saving many lives on the frontlines. ”

In the near future, as drone use continues to grow significantly, such solutions will be of great need not only on the battlefield but also for counterterrorism and public safety. The company is headquartered in Ukraine and aims to grow its staff and engineering team.

With the funding, Pai aims to expand frontline coverage of its drone-detection sensors, further develop its machine learning-based algorithms and scale its solutions across Ukraine. The investment will help strengthen defence capabilities, reduce costs for military units facing daily drone losses and improve operational efficiency, while enabling the company to analyse drone behavioural patterns and develop more effective countermeasures.



