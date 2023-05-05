Do humans still matter, or will AI take your job?

From banks relying on machine learning to automate online processes and ensure information is encrypted and safe, to phishing scams and companies turning to chatbots over humans to make customer service more efficient and cost-effective, there are myriad ways artificial intelligence can be used to streamline processes that we have been relied on to provide in the past.

Proceed with caution

But is this a good thing? Apparently not, according to the “godfather of AI”, Dr. Geoffrey Hinton.

Having worked for Google for the last 10 years, Dr. Hinton pioneered the tech giant’s neural network, but is now turning his back on his former employer—and the technology he created.

Hinton says he regrets his contribution to the field of AI, while also warning about the dangers of “scary” chatbots becoming more intelligent than humans.

Safety around AI is a growing concern as machine learning becomes more sophisticated and the capabilities of chatbots evolve. In recent weeks, Tesla founder Elon Musk has also spoken out about Google’s approach.

So, should we be worried?

In its first Skills Outlook Report, leading learning company Pearson has deduced that human and interpersonal skills remain most valuable when it comes to landing a new job or advancing in your current one, despite advances in technology.

Looking to the future

The research, which was developed in partnership with Google, identified that soft skills include problem-solving, decision-making, teamwork, and leadership along with entrepreneurialism and language skills. It also suggests that those in non-English speaking countries are more susceptible to being replaced if they do not speak English to a business level.

“This valuable new research shows that job seekers are prioritising human skills at a time when machine learning and artificial intelligence are having an increasing influence on work,” said Mike Howells, president of Pearson Workforce Skills of the data.

“Human skills are proving critical to personal and organisational success, and workers are motivated to sharpen and develop those skills to stay competitive and advance their careers.”

Human skills matter

This is echoed by data compiled by Deloitte which predicts that soft skill-intensive jobs will account for almost two-thirds of all jobs by 2030. Separate research has identified that teamwork and collaboration, communication and problem-solving and critical thinking are the three most important soft skills in the workplace.

The best way to hone the soft skills stated above is to avail yourself of learning and development opportunities that your employer already provides.

Day-to-day you should also aim to build positive professional relationships by asking for feedback, getting out of your comfort zone, and prioritising communication with both colleagues and more senior management, especially if you work remotely for all or some of the week.

