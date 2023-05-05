10 European edtech companies that are reimagining how we learn

As individuals, the way we learn and acquire knowledge is unique. What works for one doesn't always work for another. That's why edtech tools provide a wide spectrum of possibilities and creativity in the process of creating individualised lesson plans and learning experiences, which through their adaptability should stimulate and boost the learning capabilities of everyone.
Today, we're highlighting 10 European edtech companies that are trying to make a change and improve the way we all learn and work, and we're sure that they're on the right track.
1
Coding Giants – Poland
Coding Giants is an innovative school that provides coding classes to children and youth aged 7 to 19 in over 120 stationary locations in addition to online courses throughout Poland and 14 other countries. Their classes are adapted to age groups in such a way that they are interesting and easily digestible. The emphasis is on imagination and logical thinking, thanks to which young people create their own games and applications while having great fun.
At the beginning of March 2023, the company secured a funding round of €3.5 million for further expansion.
2
Sharpist – Germany
Sharpist is a results-oriented, digital coaching provider with the mission to drive the growth of organizations and their people through 1:1 digital coaching and personalized learning programs.
Personalized learning journeys are supported by Sharpist’s content library, which comprises thousands of targeted resources from world-renowned institutions (such as MIT’s Sloan School of Management and Harvard Business Review, and its network of 1,000+ certified international leadership coaches).
To boost the European expansion, the company raised $23 million in Series A, in February 2023.
3
Zick Learn – Ireland
Founded in 2021, this digital platform creates and distributes “text messages based training courses” to any chat client on the market, directly in their pockets. By leveraging microlearning text-based lessons,
Zick Learn makes corporate learning efficient for anybody in any place and improves learning efficacy while reaching learners in their flow of work.
In January 2023, the company received a pre-seed round from Zanichelli Venture with the aim to focus on bringing more functionalities to the MVP on the market, while accelerating expansion through Europe and the growth of the team. The next (seed) round is scheduled for late 2023.
4
OBRIZUM – UK
OBRIZUM is a patented and award-winning learning solution that helps companies and organisations, in any sector, to automatically create, deliver, and monitor fully-adaptive, non-linear digital learning courses, at scale. The company is focused on bringing new efficiencies and greater agility to the creation, delivery and measurement of digital learning and to help large organisations upskill and retrain staff by employing AI to analyse and curate adaptive and tailored training programmes.
At the end of 2022, the company has raised $11.5 million in a Series A funding round.
5
MobieTrain – Belgium
MobieTrain is the #1 mobile microlearning application that empowers employees with daily, bite-sized content that boosts knowledge retention and productivity. That way learning becomes fun again with gamified, personalised content that can be accessed anywhere, on any mobile device.
The company raised €9 million in their latest Series B round in October 2022, to expand European market leadership in microlearning.
6
Imagi – Sweden
Imagi is a female-founded EdTech startup based in Stockholm, with a growing international team. They have built a zero-to-hero coding platform to empower both students and teachers. Their tools are designed with a gender lens, bringing creative and engaging opportunities for all to learn coding in the classroom. The company aims to spark the interest of pre-teens and teens through fun, wearable gadgets, as well as mobile apps which teach Python and enable girls to connect over their interest in creative coding.
To date, the company has raised a total of $454.3K in funding over 5 rounds. In the last two rounds (in June 2021 and September 2022), the company got backed by Google for Startups and Morgan Stanley Multicultural Innovation Lab.
7
Kahoot! – Norway
Kahoot! is a global learning platform company that wants to empower everyone, including children, students, and employees, to unlock their full learning potential.
Learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and host learning sessions that drive compelling engagement. Since launch, Kahoot! has hosted hundreds of millions of learning sessions with 8 billion participants (non-unique) in more than 200 countries and regions.
In their latest funding (Post-IPO Secondary) round in September 2022, company raised €134.4 million.
8
Kide Science – Finland
Kide is a child-centric approach to teaching that helps early childhood educators equip 3-to-8-year-olds with lifelong skills from problem solving to communication.
The platform brings its young users into imaginary science scenarios, encouraging them to solve real problems through storytelling and play-based activities. Plus, features for teachers and parents help guide the kids through lessons and experiments.
In 2022 Kide Science was recognized as the winner in the very first Education Finland Awards as the best Finnish education solution for international markets.
In August 2022, Kide Science collected €1 million in a bridge financing round.
9
Futura – Italy
Futura is edtech startup that develops artificial intelligence models to revolutionise the study process and make high quality education accessible to everyone. This AI-based platform optimises study time and test scores by learning from past mistakes and targeting weak points with modular classes that adapt to students’ individual needs.
For further development in creating of personalised and adaptive learning paths, the company has raised €1.8 million in funding in July 2022.
10
Preply – Ukraine
Preply is the online learning platform that claims to connect more than 40,000 tutors teaching 50 languages to learners in 180 countries worldwide. It builds a personalized learning space that will enable individual learners to reach their goals in the fastest way possible. The company uses a machine-learning algorithm to efficiently pair tutors with learners anywhere in the world, making smarter connections.
In July 2022, the company has raised $50 million in funding to expand in the US and Europe by doubling down on AI-based matching to efficiently pair tutors with learners anywhere in the world.
