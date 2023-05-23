Ariadne Secures $7 Million in Series A funding to transform commercial real estate with location data and crowd analytics

Today, German location data and crowd analytics provider Ariadne is announcing the completion of a $7 million Series A round.

Capturing visitors with industry-leading accuracy, Ariadne enables a wealth of real-time information never existed before: detailed people counting analytics for each area and product; visitor trajectories, heatmaps and flows; queue minimisation and employee scheduling. Crowd analytics also includes opt-in, navigation and micro-targeting.

The company's technology senses anonymous signals emitted by smartphones to track the flow of people in a broad area. It is plug-and-play and low cost, fully compliant with GDPR, CCPA and similar regulations by design, while it requires no app, network connection or cameras.

Ariadne has its sights on bringing data insights to real estate.

Despite being one of the largest asset classes on earth, commercial real estate still lacks a modern operating system.

CRE operators are flying blind, missing basic tools to monitor and optimise the use of their assets. Even core metrics such as the number of visitors and their dwell time are not in place.

State-of-the-art solutions, including cameras, are inaccurate, non-compliant, and overly expensive, rendering themselves inadequate for the task. Many operators still rely on legacy systems, including manual counting or purely empirical insights.

In response, Ariadne helps industries such as real estate, transportation, hospitality, and government to understand, analyse and optimise customer journeys and conversion rates. Customers include a prominent Swedish furniture retailer, a top real estate asset manager in Germany, and the most decorated airport in Asia.

Georgios Pipelidis, Cofounder and CEO of Ariadne, stated:

"We are on a mission to build the modern Operating System for commercial real estate. Our platform is helping operators address their most critical challenges, such as efficient employee utilisation, auditable asset evaluation and hyper-targeted visitor communication. After all, we enable real estate to perform better – and we are excited to see more landmark customers globally leveraging our pioneering technology!"

The funding round was led by return backer Marathon Venture Capital, also joined by strategic investor Lamda Development and return and new angel investors.

George Tziralis, Partner at Marathon Venture Capital, shared: