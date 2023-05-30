Talis brings the tally to $175 million with third fund

The UK-based VC Talis Capital, which has invested in Darktrace, Onfido, iwoca, Pirate Studios, Luminance, Threads, Ynsect, and Oh MyGreen, has raised $175 million in its third fund to invest in both European and US startups from seed stage to Series A stage. Tickets will be issued up to $10 million, with average investments ranging somewhere between $2 million and $7 million. Talis reports that 50% of the fund is reserved for follow on investments.

While no specific information was provided by the B Corp certified investment firm as to which verticals they are specifically investing in, in 2009 the firm is quoted as working with data, AI, insurtech, proptech, “content to commerce,” digital health, sustainable food and farming, and more companies.

“The tech industry is undergoing a moment of transformation, yet history’s proven well-supported visionaries and entrepreneurs flourish in such disruptive times as discontinuity drives opportunity,” says Talis Managing Partner Matus Maar. “Talis’ latest fund - plus our absolute dedication to building deep relationships with those we invest in from the earliest stages - marks an important moment in finding the next generation of companies who’ll be category-definers of the future.”

No details were provided as to the LPs for the fund.

Lead image: Captis Imagery