UK-based battery software start-up About:Energy raises £1.5 million to establish its own lab

UK-based battery software solution start-up About:Energy has raised a £1.5 million Seed round with investment from HighSage Ventures, Vireo Ventures, Rishi Khosla, Plug & Play Ventures, and Electric Revolution Ventures.The funding will go towards establishing an independent laboratory for the uni spin-out. It also plans to expand the team, and gain more industry adoption of its platform The Voltt which was launched two months ago.

Voltt offers a comprehensive library of commercially available cells and their attributes alongside advanced modelling capabilities. Used by many of cell manufacturers, battery system developers, and automotive OEMs around the world as a tool to improve battery design ‘by simplifying cell selection, improving performance evaluation, and providing detailed insights into battery behaviour’.

The start-up was founded in 2021 by Gavin White and Kieran O'Regan. Its a spin-out of the University of Birmingham and Imperial College London.

"Our focus for the next 12 months is to establish About:Energy as a leading battery data and software company, and to leverage the power of The Voltt to drive innovation and efficiency in the industry. This investment will enable us to integrate the latest battery research from our partnering institutions, creating a comprehensive solution for battery design and optimisation,” says Gavin White, co-Founder and CEO of About:Energy.

“This investment will enable further knowledge transfer in characterisation from academic partners and allow A:E to grow their high accuracy testing methods and procedures, providing data for the Voltt, and tailored solutions for sustainable battery design, manufacturing and integration,” says Professor Emma Kendrick, Professor of Energy Materials at Birmingham’s School of Metallurgy & Materials.