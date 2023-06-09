🎙️Moving at angel speed without the traditional VC formality: Solo GP Sarah Drinkwater and her new £10 million fund

On this Drive at Five editione speziale the omnipresent community builder/angel investor/and now Solo GP, Sarah Drinkwater sits in to discuss her newly announced fund, Common Magic.

Tune in, turn it up, and start taking notes, because this week we're talking:

- What is a Solo GP fund?

- Angel speed, less structure, more access.

- Nightclub term sheets.

- Traditions to keep, traditions to change.

- Sarah has raised one-third of a targeted £10 million.

- Investing in 30 to 35 startups in Europe and the US at the pre-seed and seed stage.

- "Hey kid, here's a hundred bucks, don't spend it all in one place."

- "Products with community at their core." What does that mean?

- Sarah's first job? You do not want to miss the answer.

- Flexing the Google

- 2014 - 2018 London. Good times.

- SuperVenture: 40 people at a meeting, 38 in ironed white or blue shirts.

- Temperature check: what is the funding landscape like at the minute?

- What are LPs looking for right now?

- Who do you see as people, "who are underestimated and underrepresented in their field"?

- Grit!

- An eye infection, pitching for 50 hours a week, and nobody says yes.

- Pitfalls founders should be aware of when setting out on community building.

- Nick breathes community. But only if they smell good.

- A thesis, an ah-ha moment, and a "but isn't this obvious?"

- Great club nights.

- "I'm always nervous about trends because trends imply impermanence."

- Building community is hard. Community builders are busy.