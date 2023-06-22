Austrian digital therapy platform nyra health raises €4.5 million as its under goes a rebrand from myReha

Vienna-based health tech firm nyra health (previously known as myReha) has developed a digital therapy platform for neurological patients. Its CE-certified app is used by patients recovering from the likes of a stroke or long covid – its rehabilitation exercises in speech and cognition also support dementia patients.

nyra health was founded in 2020 by Philipp Schöllauf, a doctor specialising in neurology, Mario Zusag, ex Google AI and IBM Research ML researcher, and lawyer Moritz Schöllauf. Using ML the app can recognise performances in speech patterns giving instant feedback. These speech profiles also facilitate the mapping of long-term changes in dementia and other neurodegenerative diseases.

The company has raised €4.5 million in an oversubscribed seed round which will allow the platform to scale in the DACH region, further its AI technology, and establish a firm foundation for expanding into English-speaking markets. The round was co-led by MassMutual Ventures and Wellington Partners.

“We are thrilled to have the backing of such a great team of investors who share our vision. Their commitment to our Seed Round is not just an investment in our company, but also a strong vote of confidence in our mission and potential. It’s fantastic to be able to scale our team and further enhance our AI-driven platform. By converging data from treatment and monitoring, we will be deeply integrated into the healthcare system and present throughout the whole patient journey for all neurological issues,” says Moritz Schöllauf, co-founder and CEO of nyra health.

“We were deeply impressed by nyra health’s ability to support patients at every stage of their journey. With over 45 hospital customers in Germany and Austria, nyra health has started to demonstrate significant benefits for both patients and clinics. The company’s capability to deliver Ai-guided digital support for patients throughout their often year-long recovery journey presents a unique and persuasive proposition in the healthcare sector,” says Dr. Johannes Fischer, Principal at Wellington Partners.