Supernova’s deep tech fund reaches its first closing at €75 million of a targeted €100 million

Supernova Invest, a deep tech investment platform has launched its Supernova Innovation 3 seed fund, with a first closing of €75 million. This is its eighth fund and it's targeting €100 million in the coming months.

Subscribers to the fund are Crédit Agricole Group, CEA, bioMérieux, Orano, Vinci and family offices.

The fund will focus on European deep tech start-ups protected by IP, and positioned in high-potential growth markets. It will be the 'lead investments in around twenty companies, with initial investments of €1 to €3 million, and the capacity to reinvest in two or three additional rounds of financing'.

"Against a tense macroeconomic backdrop and tighter financing conditions for both start-ups and investors, this rapid and substantial fundraising in seed technology confirms the attractiveness of Supernova Invest's model and its European leadership in deep tech,” says Pierre-Emmanuel Struyven, President of Supernova Invest.

“This new vehicle will be deployed in France as well as in European countries where the deep tech ecosystem is already structured. It will target around twenty young, high-impact deep tech companies developing disruptive technologies in sectors undergoing rapid transition, with a view to becoming global industrial champions. It was important for us, after having accelerated strongly in venture and late-stage, to reinforce our investment capacity in seed capital, given the multiplication of French and European deep techs," he says.

The predecessor of Supernova Innovation 3 supported twenty start-ups - including Diabeloop, Carthéra, Scintil, PowerUp, Finx and Adionics - which raised over €270 million, registered over 150 patents and created over 400 jobs to date.

"We are delighted to be able to complete our family of funds with a new vehicle dedicated to seed capital, in line with its predecessors. Thanks to our local network and the diversity of our partners, from research laboratories to industry, we have access to a qualified deal flow, made up of value-creating deep tech companies at the heart of strategic challenges such as maintaining our industrial sovereignty, decarbonising our economy, preserving biodiversity and innovating in healthcare. Through deep tech, we are supporting a new economy and new growth,” Celia Hart, General Partner in charge of seed funding at Supernova Invest.