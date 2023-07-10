US-based GlobalLogic acquires Irish IT firm Sidero

US-based GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group Company has agreed a deal to acquire Irish IT firm Sidero. GlobalLogic's interest in the Irish firm stems from the Roscommon company's 'expertise in technologies such as Radio Access Networks (RAN), Self-Optimising Networks (SON), Cloud, and Agile development practices' which it says will 'complement' its deep engineering portfolio.

“We are thrilled to welcome the talented Sidero team into the GlobalLogic family.” says Nitesh Banga, President and CEO of GlobalLogic. “Our deep roots in communications technology are a perfect complement to Sidero’s expertise and competencies. With our combined strengths, we will bring tremendous value to our mutual clients and further enhance our leadership in this and other highly dynamic verticals.”

“GlobalLogic has long been recognised for its digital engineering prowess, unique and diverse employee culture, as well as a delighted community of clients," says Carmel Owens, CEO, Sidero. “We are excited about the synergies that will be created by our combined organisations, and we look forward to providing differentiated capabilities and enhanced value to our customers in Ireland and across the globe.”

No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

Main image: Nitesh Banga and Carmel Owens