Dutch start-up Billy Grace bags €2.3 million to power actionable digital ad insights with AI

Billy Grace is putting AI powered tech in the hands of marketers, enabling them to get a better ROI on paid digital ads. The company was born out of frustration by Robin Friend, Mitch Voskuilen and Tjadi Peeters in 2021 when they struggled to find any decent actionable insights, they decided AI was the way forward.

The Amsterdam-based start-up has raised a €2.3 million funding round which involves investment from Fortino Capital. The fresh funding will give Billy Grace the opportunity to scale both nationally and internationally.

“Billy Grace makes use of a couple of important trends. Many marketing teams are struggling with staff shortages and struggling with the attribution of campaign funds. It's often guessing which channels are driving growth. Billy Grace offers automation through AI and is highly scalable. It is now used by both traditional companies and young start-ups. We look forward to helping Billy Grace and the team scale (inter)nationally,” says Wouter Goossens, Investment Director at Fortino Capital.

The round also includes investment from a host of angel investors including Raymond Spanjar and Floris Rost van Tonningen (founders of Hyves and IEX), Patrick and Robert Jan de Laive (The Next Web), David Vermeulen (Inner Circle), Higinio Raventos (Google Spain/Portugal), Dennis Goedegebuure (eBay, Paypall and Airbnb) David Wyler (Tinder) and Quintin Schevernels (former Funda-CEO).

The platform is launched a year and counts Vanilia, Intersport Twinsport, TrainMore and Patta on its user roster.

“We have spent years building Billy Grace, testing our platform with a limited number of partners and are now ready to scale. We benefit from the fact that companies are curious about the possibilities of AI. Marketing teams that use smart automations have more time for the work in which people make a difference, such as creativity and human contact. I think we are only just discovering the possibilities of AI. In a few years, every marketing team will be using AI to make their marketing 'smarter,” says Voskuilen.