Logistics & Transportation

Spanish package delivery and courier firm Paack closes a 'more than €40 million' funding round

The reported debt and equity funding round may be the 'bridge' before profitability
Fiona Alston 5 hours ago
Spanish package delivery and courier firm Paack closes a 'more than €40 million' funding round
Send email Copy link

It has been reported that Spanish package delivery and courier firm, Paack, has completed a funding round of more than €40 million - it is suggested the funding is almost an even split of capital and debt funding. Reporting the news La Información said that Infravía Capital had ‘significant weight in the transaction’ – it was previously involved in a round which Softbank led

Founded in 2015 Paack integrates directly with e-commerce retailers, providing a system where customers can customise their delivery options. The company delivers, “several million orders per month on behalf of over 150 international clients, including 17 of the 20 largest e-commerce retailers in Spain.”

This latest round is thought to be a bridge before the firm enters profitability. Paack accumulated aggregate pre-tax losses among all its subsidiaries for just over €61 million during the past financial year, which is between 4 and 5 times more than a year earlier. 

Spanish package delivery and courier firm Paack closes a 'more than €40 million' funding round
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.
All