Tilebox raises $1.7M to enhance space data management

Austrian space data platform Tilebox, founded by Laura Costa and Stefan Amberger helps companies to better manage and utilise their space data from on Earth or in-orbit satellites. Over $500 billion in projected revenue is predicted in the space industry by 2030-2040 – ‘effectively managing and leveraging data has become mission-critical’.

Tilebox says it ‘enables space companies to develop their in-house data pipelines 10x more efficiently and effectively than currently possible’. This is done by eliminating friction between teams and the costly maintenance of suboptimal solutions apparently.

"In an industry where good software and infrastructure is critical and midstream software is underserved, Tilebox stands out. We provide reliable and cost-efficient software tools for space companies to implement their data pipelines, enhancing efficiency, keeping development speed up and maintenance costs down, and enabling readiness for technologies like AI, all with a strong focus on security,” says Amberger.

The start-up has raised a $1.7 million Pre-seed round which will see the company expand the team and enhance its platform capabilities. The round was led by Cocoa Ventures, Possible Ventures, Remote First Capital, and includes investment from Space Angels such as Findus Ventures and Luis Sanz, CEO of Carto.

"Tilebox has identified an unmet need and an opportunity to radically improve how companies manage space data. The fact that they have attracted customers, even at this early stage, is a testament to the pressing need for comprehensive space data management solutions. With their deep technical expertise and commitment to innovation, Laura and Stefan are best positioned to transform a fast growing industry,” says Carmen Alfonso, Partner at Cocoa Ventures.