Polish quantum dot firm QNA Technology bags $4M and eyes up ASO NewConnect application

Wroclaw-based QNA Technology develops blue-light emitting, heavy metal-free quantum dots to be used in advanced display technologies. It also focuses on formulating quantum inks which contain quantum dots to enable the semiconductors to be printed on any surface.

The Polish firm has raised $4 million and has also announced that it will be applying to list its shares on ASO NewConnect, the Polish stock exchange for early-stage firms.

In a post on the firm's LinkedIn page, it thanked 'Marcin Szydło, Grzegorz Domagała, and Dariusz Tenderenda (Navigator S.A. Brokerage House) for the successful execution of the issue and JakubKapica for the legal advice he provided for the project, as well as to all other people and entities involved in the process'.

It also mentions 'existing investors, especially Krzysiek and Michał' thanking them for their contribution to the company's development to date, and giving thanks to new investors who have joined in with their support.

Main image: Mateusz Banski CTO and Artur Podhorodecki CEO of QNA Technology (source: QNA Technology)