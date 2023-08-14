11x AI raises $2M funding and launches AI Digital Workers

UK-based start-up 11x AI has launched its AI Digital Workers, as the company says it's on a mission to ‘automate everything’. For now, what it is automating is repetitive tasks, intended to work alongside humans as a member of the team to ‘amplify human potential’.

Its first AI digital worker is Alice, she’s an AI Sales Development Representative. ‘Alice is more than an AI worker. She is a learning, adaptive, ever-evolving digital teammate that becomes increasingly indispensable to customers over time’.

Intended for businesses of all sizes 11x AI says that its AI-powered team members can ‘help smaller firms punch above their weight, operating at scales that were once only reachable by larger corporations’.

It has raised a pre-seed funding round of $2 million, led by Project A Ventures, with participation from the scout funds of Sequoia, Accel, and Atomic, in addition to NoLabel Ventures and Tiny VC, and angel investors.

The funding will allow 11x AI to fulfil its commitments to build additional Digital Workers, and to further the development of the underlying infrastructure ‘Platform X’ that would enable people to build their own AI Digital Worker.