Verge Motorcycles gets a slick new CFO as it eyes traction Stateside and beyond

Estonian electric superbike company Verge Motorcycles has appointed a new CFO to scale up the company’s international business. Mark Wilson joins the team, formerly EVP & CFO for Aston Martin Lagonda Plc, and ex McLaren Automotive, he brings with him more than twenty years of experience raising funding and growing international operations in the automotive industry. The firm cites this appointment at a ‘critical time for Verge’ as it expands Stateside and plans to take its operations global

“Verge’s unique innovation, state-of-the-art design and ambitious vision is attracting enormous interest amongst international investors despite the challenging economic environment. This is a pivotal moment for the company as it scales up to meet growing customer demand globally. With an order book running well into next year Verge is primed to exert leadership in the electric superbike category. I’m thrilled to join such an exciting and dynamic business,” says Wilson.

“Mark Wilson’s strong expertise and long experience in the auto industry is extremely valuable to Verge, especially at this stage of our growth. The company’s order book is growing at an accelerating pace, and with the help of future funding rounds, the company intends to ensure that delivery capacity is increased to meet the demand. Mark has unparalleled experience in all of these areas. The company is now entering a new era,” says Marko Lehtimäki, Chief Technology Officer at Verge.

Images: Verge